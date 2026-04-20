California is putting the sun to work on the heavy lift that keeps California hydrated. USA The California Department of Water Resources and developer Calpine have brought the 105 MW Pastoria Solar Project online in Arvin, marking the largest renewable energy procurement in the history of the State Water Project. Situated in Kern County near the foot of the Tehachapi Mountains, the facility utilizes approximately 226,000 solar panels equipped with tracking technology to follow the sun's path. The project is dedicated to powering the Edmonston Pumping Plant, tasked with the energy-intensive process ...

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