Figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency say the Philippines' cumulative solar capacity neared 3.9 GW by the end of last year. Deployment rates look set to increase in the coming years, led by a gigawatt-sized pipeline of projects procured under the country's green energy auctions.The Philippines installed 899 MW of solar in 2025, according to figures published by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The agency's Renewable Capacity Statistics 2026 report says the Philippines had a cumulative solar capacity of 3,892 MW by the end of 2025, up from 2,993 MW by the end ...

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