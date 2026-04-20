Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Drew McDonald, President and Country Executive of Bank of America, Canada, joined by Ontario's Minister of Finance, Peter Bethlenfalvy, and members of the Bank of America executive team, opened the market today alongside Kelsey Gunderson, Head of TMX Markets Products and Services and President, Equity Trading, TMX Group, in celebration of the bank's deep-rooted history in Canada, which dates back to 1903.





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Bank of America is a leading global financial institution with a significant presence in Canada, supported by more than 1,000 teammates. Through its offices in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, and Vancouver, Bank of America provides localized expertise and global reach to serve its Canadian clients. Its dedicated professionals offer a comprehensive suite of premier services, including Corporate and Investment Banking, Payments and Treasury services, and Sales and Trading, to support client needs both domestically and internationally.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange