Karviva Wins Progressive Grocer Editor's Pick Award as Brand Gains National Recognition and Retail Momentum

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Karviva, the functional beverage brand founded by Dr. Angela Zeng, has been named a recipient of the 2026 Editor's Pick Award by Progressive Grocer, one of the grocery retail industry's leading trade publications. The recognition places Karviva among a select group of products identified for innovation, quality, and alignment with evolving consumer preferences.

The 22nd annual Editors' Picks, announced by Progressive Grocer on April 8, 2026, highlight products shaping the future of food and beverage retail. This year's selections emphasize functional nutrition, clean ingredients, global influences, and convenience-driven innovation. Karviva's inclusion reflects growing demand for beverages that support everyday wellness while meeting modern lifestyle expectations.

Karviva develops plant-based functional juices designed to support hydration, digestion, energy, and metabolic balance. Founded by Dr. Zeng, the brand combines modern nutritional science with principles rooted in Traditional Chinese Medicine, focusing on whole-food ingredients and lower-sugar formulations rather than conventional juice cleanse approaches.

The recognition comes at a time when the functional beverage category is shifting toward more thoughtful formulations. Progressive Grocer noted that products incorporating adaptogens, plant-based nutrients, and functional ingredients are increasingly resonating with consumers seeking long-term wellness solutions rather than short-term trends.

Dr. Zeng has positioned Karviva within this shift by focusing on consistency, ingredient integrity, and daily usability.

"The goal is not to create extreme solutions, but to support the body in a way that fits into everyday life," said Dr. Zeng. "Consumers are becoming more aware of what goes into their products, and they are looking for options that align with long-term health."

The Editor's Pick recognition follows a period of growing national visibility for Dr. Zeng and the Karviva brand. Most recently, Women's World featured Dr. Zeng in an article titled "Dr. Angela Zeng Unites Ancient Wellness Principles and Modern Science," highlighting her work in bridging traditional healing practices with contemporary nutritional research.

Karviva has also continued to expand its retail footprint across the United States. The brand's products are now available in more than 1,000 retail locations, with recent launches in major grocery chains and regional markets contributing to its increasing national presence.

As consumers move toward products that prioritize function, transparency, and quality ingredients, Karviva's recognition by Progressive Grocer reinforces its position within the next wave of functional beverage innovation.

With the Editor's Pick award, continued media attention, and expanding retail distribution, Karviva enters 2026 with strong momentum across both industry and consumer markets.

About Karviva

Karviva is a St. Louis-based functional beverage company founded by Dr. Angela Zeng, PhD, MBA. The brand develops plant-based juices designed to support hydration, digestion, energy, and overall well-being. Rooted in both modern nutritional science and Traditional Chinese Medicine principles, Karviva focuses on clean ingredients, lower-sugar formulations, and products that fit into everyday routines. Karviva products are available through more than 1,000 retail locations across the United States and international markets.

Media Contact

Organization: Karviva

Contact Person Name: Dr. Angela Zeng

Website: https://karviva.com/

Email: angela@karviva.com

City: Saint Louis

State: Missouri

Country: United States

SOURCE: Karviva

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/karviva-wins-progressive-grocer-editors-pick-award-as-brand-gains-nation-1158987