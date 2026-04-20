Redefining Home Cleaning - MOVA Z200 Vacuum Cleaner, Coming Soon

BERLIN, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Representing a major breakthrough in cleaning technology, the MOVA Z200 debuts as a cutting-edge new model in the MOVA vacuum cleaner lineup. Engineered to reimagine household cleaning, this premium handheld vacuum features a game-changing integrated base station, the signature innovation that resolves the most frustrating challenges of everyday cleaning.

Unlike ordinary cordless vacuums that force users to empty dusty dust cups manually after each use, often releasing fine particles and causing secondary dust pollution, the Z200 features a built-in integrated docking base that handles dust disposal automatically. It seamlessly combines vacuuming and dust collection in one effortless process, eliminating the need for manual emptying altogether. Its 1.2L large-capacity dust bag-three times the capacity of standard handheld vacuum bags-supports up to 45 days of maintenance-free cleaning. When full, the bag can be easily removed and disposed of with no direct contact with dust, keeping hands completely clean.The exclusive dust bag freshness mode operates automatically during charging: it dries the interior and inhibits bacterial growth to minimize unpleasant odors from pet hair, dander and accumulated dust.

Delivering a steady 180AW of powerful suction, the Z200 effortlessly captures large debris, crumbs and embedded dirt, making it ideal for deep cleaning in large homes. For pet owners and households with long hair, the upgraded dual anti-tangle system combines an optimized spiral brush roll and reinforced comb teeth, which actively guide hair directly into the suction path. This eliminates frustrating brush tangles and ensures a smooth, uninterrupted cleaning experience.

Equipped with an H14-grade HEPA filter that captures 99.99% of fine particles including dust mites, pollen and pet dander, the Z200 effectively blocks secondary pollution and safeguards indoor air quality-perfect for allergy-prone family members. Its pet-friendly low-noise design runs at just 60dB on low speed, as quiet as daily conversation.

Weighing only 1.55kg, its ultra-lightweight body enables effortless one-handed use without arm fatigue, even during extended cleaning sessions. The automatic airflow self-cleaning system kicks in instantly after shutdown, thoroughly cleaning the entire air duct to prevent dust backflow and maintain a residue-free interior for truly hassle-free maintenance.

Combining cutting-edge innovation, practical convenience and thoughtful design, the MOVA Z200 sets a new benchmark for handheld vacuums. This all-in-one cleaning solution is scheduled to launch in July-stay tuned and embrace a truly stress-free, enjoyable home cleaning experience.

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