Perfect Game and EventConnect Extend Collaboration Focused on Scale, Service, and Experience

Deepening a proven partnership to power the next era of connected, scalable tournament experiences.

SANFORD, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced the renewal and expansion of its long-standing housing and technology partnership with EventConnect, reaffirming a shared commitment to innovation, scale and best-in-class experiences for athletes, families and event operators across North America.

The renewed multi-year agreement extends a successful partnership that has helped Perfect Game deliver a more connected, streamlined and reliable travel experience across hundreds of events annually, setting a benchmark for how technology, service and customer outcomes intersect in youth and amateur sports.

EventConnect will continue as Perfect Game's Official Housing Technology Bureau, supporting the organization's nationwide calendar of elite baseball and softball events with industry-leading housing, logistics and data-driven tools designed to reduce friction for families while driving operational efficiency at scale.

"As Perfect Game has grown, so have the expectations of our athletes, families and partners," said Rob Ponger, CEO of Perfect Game. "Renewing our partnership with EventConnect reflects what has already been proven over time: their technology, team and service model consistently deliver. This relationship plays a meaningful role in our ability to create a seamless, connected experience around every event we host."

EventConnect's connected sports management platform provides event organizers with a free-to-use portal that integrates hotels, venues, destinations and event-related suppliers into a single ecosystem, helping organizations like Perfect Game operate with greater visibility, consistency and confidence as they scale.

"For us, this renewal is about much more than technology, it's about trust, results and shared momentum," said Eric Vardon, President of EventConnect. "Perfect Game represents the gold standard in youth baseball, and we're proud to continue supporting their growth with a platform built around long-term customer success. Together, we're not just keeping pace with the industry, we're helping define where it's going."

"It's incredibly encouraging to see two valued Sports ETA members, Perfect Game and EventConnect, extend their partnership in a way that reflects where sports tourism is headed," said John David, CEO of SportsETA. "This evolution from traditional housing solutions to a more integrated tourism and technology approach aligns perfectly with what we're seeing across the industry. Partnerships like this don't just streamline events; they elevate the overall experience for athletes, families, destinations and rights holders alike. At Sports ETA, we love seeing our members lead with innovation and continue pushing the industry forward together."

Since its founding in 2013, EventConnect has continued to invest in its product, team and service approach, enabling partners to improve room-night performance, streamline operations and deliver consistently strong experiences for participants and their families. The continued partnership underscores a shared commitment to longevity, innovation and sustainable growth across the youth and amateur sports landscape.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing nearly 10,000 events, hundreds of thousands of games and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players perform with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, over 2,400 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,805 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2025 Draft, for example, 92 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About EventConnect

EventConnect is the leading event management and sports travel platform built for the sports tourism industry, connecting rights holders, tournament directors, and hotel partners in a unified ecosystem. With more than a decade of experience, EventConnect powers over 11,000 events annually across 800+ destinations, supporting 12,000+ clubs and a network of 25,000+ hotels. Designed to simplify event operations and travel, EventConnect helps organizers reduce administrative workload, increase efficiency, and deliver better experiences for teams and families. On average, partners see a 30% increase in room-night bookings, while teams benefit from up to 24% lower hotel costs and a 95% self-service booking rate-driving a 99% overall satisfaction rate. EventConnect exists to remove friction from the tournament experience-so organizers can operate with confidence, and families can focus on what matters most. Learn more at eventconnectsports.com .

For media inquiries, contact:

Eric Vardon, President

EventConnect

519-851-5386

eric.vardon@eventconnect.io

Greg Casterioto, Vice President, Public Relations

Perfect Game

267-246-5709

gcasterioto@perfectgame.org

SOURCE: EventConnect

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/perfect-game-and-eventconnect-extend-collaboration-focused-on-scal-1158808