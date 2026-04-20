KonaTel Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Positioned for Hosted Services Growth in 2026 and Beyond

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / KonaTel, Inc. (OTCQB:KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights (2025 vs. 2024)

Revenues of $8.5 million compared to $15.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in revenue was due to fewer activations within the Company's Mobile Services segment as a result of reduced government subsidized revenues due to the cancellation of the Affordable Connectivity Program (the "ACP") on June 1, 2024.

Gross profit of $2.61 million or 30.9% gross profit margin compared to $3.41 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, or 22.0% gross profit margin. The increase in gross profit margin percentage was directly related to a focus on higher margin product offerings during the year.

GAAP net loss $(2.6) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to net income $4.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the year ended December 31, 2024, which includes the IM Telecom 49% ownership sale.

Non-GAAP net loss of $(2.5) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $(3.6 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, in the year ended December 31, 2024, which excludes the proceeds from the IM Telecom 49% ownership sale in 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents declined from $1.7 million in 2024 to $704,867 as of December 31, 2025.

Quarterly Financial Highlights (Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024)

Revenues of $1.97 million, a decrease of 17.0% compared to $2.38 million. This decrease was directly related to the decline in government subsidized revenues within the Mobile Services segment.

Gross profit was $721,040 or 36.6% gross profit margin, compared to $677,723, or 28.5% gross profit margin. The increase in gross profit was directly related to a decrease in customer acquisition costs and a focus on higher margin product offerings.

Total operating expenses decreased from $1.8 million in Q4 2024, compared to $1.2 million in Q4 2025. This decrease was due primarily to decreases in payroll and application development costs.

GAAP net loss was $(496,765), or $(0.01) per diluted share compared to $(1.3) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share. The loss for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was impacted by reduced total operating expenses.

Non-GAAP net income was $259,171, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(113,082) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share. This improvement came primarily from a decline in stock-based compensation and legal expenses in Q4 of 2025.

Sean McEwen, Chairman and CEO of KonaTel stated, "Ending in late 2024 and throughout 2025, we dedicated substantial software development resources to expand our recurring revenue, hosted services telecommunications platform to include a variety of enhanced and new wholesale services. As previously discussed, we have focused our primary development effort on the expansion of our cellular-based wholesale POTS ("Plain Old Telephone Service") solution."

"We continue to monitor the FCC's Lifeline reform, which started to accelerate in Q1-2026. When complete, we will evaluate our Lifeline opportunities at that time. In the meantime, we spent 2025 on initial deployment of our POTS service, including the development of logistical processes and a national installation/deployment solution tailored specifically for the reseller market. After installation, we collect monthly recurring revenue which we expect to last for many years as these types of commercial communication lines have very little churn."

"We now support over 700 installations through our wholesale partner network. Now that we have validated our recurring revenue model, we plan to substantially expand our base throughout 2026 and beyond."

"From the FCC and industry reports, at the start of 2025, there were estimated to be approximately 40 million traditional (i.e., "copper wire") POTS lines in the USA. Of those 40 million lines, about 22 million were estimated to support commercial solutions, including elevator phones, monitoring systems, fire alarms, point-of-sale, and other systems that require analog access to the national telephone network."

McEwen continued, "After the FCC deregulated mandatory POTS support in 2019, wireline carriers and resellers started to shift their POTS customers to alternative non-wireline solutions. In fact, in January 2026, AT&T announced that it received FCC approval to terminate approximately 30% of its national copper-wire voice network by the end of this year. With the advent of POTS replacement services, like ours, carriers and resellers are more aggressively moving their customers to new internet/wireless based POTS solutions before portions of the national copper wire voice network are discontinued and negatively impact their clients."

"With national wireline carriers, including AT&T, Lumen, and Verizon signaling retirement of their copper-wire voice networks through the end of the decade, along with over 2,000 national Competitive Local Exchange Carriers (CLECs") and wireline resellers that need to replace copper wire POTS lines, the opportunity to capture a meaningful portion of the POTS replacement market will continue to accelerate."

McEwen concluded, "Rather that pursuing end-user opportunities (i.e., one customer at a time), our wholesale POTS marketing approach is based on customized partnerships with national CLECs and wireline resellers who bring us large scale deployments. We believe this strategy gives a competitive advantage and the fastest path to growth."

About KonaTel

KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IoT mobile data service, and a range of hosted cloud services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" ("CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS") platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, SD-WAN, and platform services using its national cloud network. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications Application Programming Interfaces ("APIs"). KonaTel's other 51% owned subsidiary, IM Telecom, dba "Infiniti Mobile" (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC authorized wireless Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, authorized to provide government subsidized cellular service to low-income American families. KonaTel is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this Press Release. This Press Release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

D. Sean McEwen

inquiries@konatel.com

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KonaTel, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2025 December 31,2024 (Restated) Assets Current Assets Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 704,867 $ 1,679,345 Accounts Receivable, Net 284,167 1,533,015 Inventory, Net 272,229 163,063 Prepaid Expenses 109,442 94,496 Other Current Assets 15,063 112,170 Total Current Assets 1,385,768 3,582,089 Property and Equipment, Net 4,453 15,128 Other Assets Intangible Assets, Net 634,251 634,251 Right of Use Asset 217,432 319,549 Notes Receivable 150,000 1,000,000 Other Assets 72,375 74,328 Total Other Assets 1,074,058 2,028,128 Total Assets $ 2,464,279 $ 5,625,345 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 1,668,244 $ 2,277,597 Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - Current 51,736 113,740 Income Tax Payable 184,051 184,051 Total Current Liabilities 1,904,031 2,575,388 Long Term Liabilities Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - Long Term 176,043 227,776 Total Long Term Liabilities 176,043 227,776 Total Liabilities 2,080,074 2,803,164 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized 43,979,064 outstanding and issued at December 31, 2025 and 43,503,658 outstanding and issued at December 31, 2024 43,979 43,504 Additional Paid In Capital 10,424,369 10,215,767 Accumulated Deficit (10,084,143 ) (7,437,090 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 384,205 2,822,181 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 2,464,279 $ 5,625,345

KonaTel, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 (Restated) Revenue $ 8,452,885 $ 15,503,251 Cost of Revenue 5,840,675 12,088,944 Gross Profit 2,612,210 3,414,307 Operating Expenses Payroll and Related Expenses 3,090,237 4,317,814 Stock Option Expense 126,578 992,735 Operating and Maintenance 8,082 6,086 Credit Loss 43,558 1,448 Professional and Other Expenses 708,781 1,646,755 Utilities and Facilities 177,946 210,438 Depreciation and Amortization 10,525 9,056 General and Administrative 292,582 213,149 Marketing and Advertising 13,580 99,759 Application Development Costs 716,910 140,880 Taxes and Insurance 101,813 315,258 Total Operating Expenses 5,290,592 7,953,378 Operating (Loss) (2,678,382 ) (4,539,071 ) Other Income and Expense Sale of Interest in IM Telecom (49%) - 9,558,509 Interest Expense (539 ) (104,737 ) Other Income, net 31,868 70,951 Total Other Income and Expenses 31,329 9,524,723 Income Before Income Taxes (2,647,053 ) 4,985,652 Income Tax Expense - 184,051 Net Income (Loss) $ (2,336,270 ) $ 4,801,601 Earnings (Loss) per Share Basic $ (0.06 ) $ 0.11 Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ 0.11 Weighted Average Outstanding Shares Basic 43,706,214 43,402,219 Diluted 43,706,214 43,526,417

SOURCE: KonaTel

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/konatel-reports-fiscal-year-2025-results-1158974