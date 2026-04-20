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ACCESS Newswire
20.04.2026 17:02 Uhr
98 Leser
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KonaTel Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Positioned for Hosted Services Growth in 2026 and Beyond

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / KonaTel, Inc. (OTCQB:KTEL) (www.konatel.com), a voice/data communications holding company, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights (2025 vs. 2024)

  • Revenues of $8.5 million compared to $15.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024. The decrease in revenue was due to fewer activations within the Company's Mobile Services segment as a result of reduced government subsidized revenues due to the cancellation of the Affordable Connectivity Program (the "ACP") on June 1, 2024.

  • Gross profit of $2.61 million or 30.9% gross profit margin compared to $3.41 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, or 22.0% gross profit margin. The increase in gross profit margin percentage was directly related to a focus on higher margin product offerings during the year.

  • GAAP net loss $(2.6) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to net income $4.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the year ended December 31, 2024, which includes the IM Telecom 49% ownership sale.

  • Non-GAAP net loss of $(2.5) million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $(3.6 million, or $(0.08) per diluted share, in the year ended December 31, 2024, which excludes the proceeds from the IM Telecom 49% ownership sale in 2024.

  • Cash and cash equivalents declined from $1.7 million in 2024 to $704,867 as of December 31, 2025.

Quarterly Financial Highlights (Q4 2025 vs. Q4 2024)

  • Revenues of $1.97 million, a decrease of 17.0% compared to $2.38 million. This decrease was directly related to the decline in government subsidized revenues within the Mobile Services segment.

  • Gross profit was $721,040 or 36.6% gross profit margin, compared to $677,723, or 28.5% gross profit margin. The increase in gross profit was directly related to a decrease in customer acquisition costs and a focus on higher margin product offerings.

  • Total operating expenses decreased from $1.8 million in Q4 2024, compared to $1.2 million in Q4 2025. This decrease was due primarily to decreases in payroll and application development costs.

  • GAAP net loss was $(496,765), or $(0.01) per diluted share compared to $(1.3) million, or $(0.03) per diluted share. The loss for the three months ended December 31, 2025, was impacted by reduced total operating expenses.

  • Non-GAAP net income was $259,171, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(113,082) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share. This improvement came primarily from a decline in stock-based compensation and legal expenses in Q4 of 2025.

Sean McEwen, Chairman and CEO of KonaTel stated, "Ending in late 2024 and throughout 2025, we dedicated substantial software development resources to expand our recurring revenue, hosted services telecommunications platform to include a variety of enhanced and new wholesale services. As previously discussed, we have focused our primary development effort on the expansion of our cellular-based wholesale POTS ("Plain Old Telephone Service") solution."

"We continue to monitor the FCC's Lifeline reform, which started to accelerate in Q1-2026. When complete, we will evaluate our Lifeline opportunities at that time. In the meantime, we spent 2025 on initial deployment of our POTS service, including the development of logistical processes and a national installation/deployment solution tailored specifically for the reseller market. After installation, we collect monthly recurring revenue which we expect to last for many years as these types of commercial communication lines have very little churn."

"We now support over 700 installations through our wholesale partner network. Now that we have validated our recurring revenue model, we plan to substantially expand our base throughout 2026 and beyond."

"From the FCC and industry reports, at the start of 2025, there were estimated to be approximately 40 million traditional (i.e., "copper wire") POTS lines in the USA. Of those 40 million lines, about 22 million were estimated to support commercial solutions, including elevator phones, monitoring systems, fire alarms, point-of-sale, and other systems that require analog access to the national telephone network."

McEwen continued, "After the FCC deregulated mandatory POTS support in 2019, wireline carriers and resellers started to shift their POTS customers to alternative non-wireline solutions. In fact, in January 2026, AT&T announced that it received FCC approval to terminate approximately 30% of its national copper-wire voice network by the end of this year. With the advent of POTS replacement services, like ours, carriers and resellers are more aggressively moving their customers to new internet/wireless based POTS solutions before portions of the national copper wire voice network are discontinued and negatively impact their clients."

"With national wireline carriers, including AT&T, Lumen, and Verizon signaling retirement of their copper-wire voice networks through the end of the decade, along with over 2,000 national Competitive Local Exchange Carriers (CLECs") and wireline resellers that need to replace copper wire POTS lines, the opportunity to capture a meaningful portion of the POTS replacement market will continue to accelerate."

McEwen concluded, "Rather that pursuing end-user opportunities (i.e., one customer at a time), our wholesale POTS marketing approach is based on customized partnerships with national CLECs and wireline resellers who bring us large scale deployments. We believe this strategy gives a competitive advantage and the fastest path to growth."

About KonaTel

KonaTel provides a variety of retail and wholesale telecommunications services including mobile voice/text/data service supported by national U.S. mobile networks, mobile numbers, SMS/MMS services, IoT mobile data service, and a range of hosted cloud services. KonaTel's subsidiary, Apeiron Systems (www.apeiron.io), is a global cloud communications service provider employing a dynamic "as a service" ("CPaaS/UCaaS/CCaaS/PaaS") platform. Apeiron provides voice, messaging, SD-WAN, and platform services using its national cloud network. All Apeiron's services can be accessed through legacy interfaces and rich communications Application Programming Interfaces ("APIs"). KonaTel's other 51% owned subsidiary, IM Telecom, dba "Infiniti Mobile" (www.infinitimobile.com), is an FCC authorized wireless Lifeline carrier with an FCC approved wireless Lifeline Compliance Plan, authorized to provide government subsidized cellular service to low-income American families. KonaTel is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this Press Release. This Press Release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of KonaTel and its "forward-looking statements" in such filings that are contained in the EDGAR Archives of the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Contacts

D. Sean McEwen
inquiries@konatel.com

-- Tables Follow -

KonaTel, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, 2025

December 31,2024 (Restated)

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

704,867

$

1,679,345

Accounts Receivable, Net

284,167

1,533,015

Inventory, Net

272,229

163,063

Prepaid Expenses

109,442

94,496

Other Current Assets

15,063

112,170

Total Current Assets

1,385,768

3,582,089

Property and Equipment, Net

4,453

15,128

Other Assets

Intangible Assets, Net

634,251

634,251

Right of Use Asset

217,432

319,549

Notes Receivable

150,000

1,000,000

Other Assets

72,375

74,328

Total Other Assets

1,074,058

2,028,128

Total Assets

$

2,464,279

$

5,625,345

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities

Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses

$

1,668,244

$

2,277,597

Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - Current

51,736

113,740

Income Tax Payable

184,051

184,051

Total Current Liabilities

1,904,031

2,575,388

Long Term Liabilities

Right of Use Operating Lease Obligation - Long Term

176,043

227,776

Total Long Term Liabilities

176,043

227,776

Total Liabilities

2,080,074

2,803,164

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders' Equity

Common stock, $.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized
43,979,064 outstanding and issued at December 31, 2025 and
43,503,658 outstanding and issued at December 31, 2024

43,979

43,504

Additional Paid In Capital

10,424,369

10,215,767

Accumulated Deficit

(10,084,143

)

(7,437,090

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

384,205

2,822,181

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

2,464,279

$

5,625,345

KonaTel, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations

Years Ended December 31,

2025

2024 (Restated)

Revenue

$

8,452,885

$

15,503,251

Cost of Revenue

5,840,675

12,088,944

Gross Profit

2,612,210

3,414,307

Operating Expenses

Payroll and Related Expenses

3,090,237

4,317,814

Stock Option Expense

126,578

992,735

Operating and Maintenance

8,082

6,086

Credit Loss

43,558

1,448

Professional and Other Expenses

708,781

1,646,755

Utilities and Facilities

177,946

210,438

Depreciation and Amortization

10,525

9,056

General and Administrative

292,582

213,149

Marketing and Advertising

13,580

99,759

Application Development Costs

716,910

140,880

Taxes and Insurance

101,813

315,258

Total Operating Expenses

5,290,592

7,953,378

Operating (Loss)

(2,678,382

)

(4,539,071

)

Other Income and Expense

Sale of Interest in IM Telecom (49%)

-

9,558,509

Interest Expense

(539

)

(104,737

)

Other Income, net

31,868

70,951

Total Other Income and Expenses

31,329

9,524,723

Income Before Income Taxes

(2,647,053

)

4,985,652

Income Tax Expense

-

184,051

Net Income (Loss)

$

(2,336,270

)

$

4,801,601

Earnings (Loss) per Share

Basic

$

(0.06

)

$

0.11

Diluted

$

(0.06

)

$

0.11

Weighted Average Outstanding Shares

Basic

43,706,214

43,402,219

Diluted

43,706,214

43,526,417

SOURCE: KonaTel



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/konatel-reports-fiscal-year-2025-results-1158974

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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