Cadena Tres joins the EUTELSAT 117° West video neighborhood, a key orbital position for television in Mexico and Latin America

Eutelsat now brings together Mexico's leading broadcasters on a single satellite

Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) today announced a strategic agreement with Cadena Tres, part of Grupo Imagen, for the distribution of its television signals via the EUTELSAT 117 West A (E117WA) satellite.

With this agreement, Eutelsat strengthens its leadership in Mexico by becoming the satellite operator that hosts virtually all the country's most important public and private broadcasters within its video neighborhood. This move consolidates E117WA as the cornerstone for television distribution in Mexico and a reference point across Latin America.

Cadena Tres, the country's third largest national TV network, now joins a satellite ecosystem that ensures reliable content delivery to cable operators and over 130 digital terrestrial television (DTT) sites, guaranteeing that millions of households in Mexico continue to enjoy diverse, high-quality programming.

José Ignacio González-Núñez, SVP Americas, Video Business Unit at Eutelsat said"The arrival of Cadena Tres to our 117° West video neighborhood confirms the relevance of our orbital position in the Mexican market. We are proud to support one of the country's most important media groups in its expansion and to reinforce our commitment to the audiovisual ecosystem in the region.

Alejandro Coronado, Director de Compras e Intercambios en Cadena Tres, added: "For Cadena Tres, this agreement with Eutelsat represents a key step in our growth strategy. Thanks to its coverage and reliability, we will be able to bring our content to more audiences in Mexico and the region, consolidating our vision of offering free-to-air television of the highest quality for all

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 31 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,300 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

DISCLAIMER

The forward-looking statements included herein are for illustrative purposes only and are based on management's views and assumptions as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks. For illustrative purposes only, such risks include but are not limited to: risks related to the health crisis; operational risks related to satellite failures or impaired satellite performance, or failure to roll out the deployment plan as planned and within the expected timeframe; risks related to the trend in the satellite telecommunications market resulting from increased competition or technological changes affecting the market; risks related to the international dimension of the Group's customers and activities; risks related to the adoption of international rules on frequency coordination and financial risks related, inter alia, to the financial guarantee granted to the Intergovernmental Organization's closed pension fund, and foreign exchange risk. Eutelsat Communications expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any projections, forecasts or estimates contained in this document to reflect any change in events, conditions, assumptions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based, unless so required by applicable law. The information contained in this document is not based on historical fact and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts or data mentioned will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates that the Group considers as reasonable.

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