Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - On the heels of another record-breaking year for Alberta's tourism sector, Travel Alberta announced over $8M in funding commitments to develop exciting and authentic new tourism experiences across the province. From new boutique hotels and immersive experiences to winter events and festivals, these projects will create more reasons to visit Alberta in all seasons while attracting considerable private investment into the province.

"Tourism is economic development, and the fact that Alberta continues to top nearly every must-visit list says everything about the opportunity in front of us," says David Goldstein, President and CEO of Travel Alberta. "These new, only-in-Alberta experiences will turn that demand into dollars and help more communities experience the benefits of a thriving visitor economy."

Travel Alberta will be announcing key investments today alongside partners at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo and Blackfoot Crossing, with projects spanning every region of the province. This year's priorities are deliberate: grow visitation in the winter and shoulder seasons, build the tourism infrastructure that smaller urban and rural communities need to compete, and support landmark projects that signal to private investors that Alberta is open for business. In addition to tourism product development, the investments will also support the growth of community events and festivals and rural development and promotion.

Since 2021, Travel Alberta has supported the development of products and experiences across over 100 communities.

Key projects announced today include:

Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo, Calgary (July 2026): The new Sichuan takin habitat - located within Asian Highlands, the first phase of the Imagine Asia redevelopment - will transport guests to the rugged landscapes of the Eastern Himalayas, where takin share their story alongside snow leopards and red pandas. Purpose-built for year-round visits, it deepens the experience at one of Alberta's top paid attractions, which welcomes 1.4 million guests annually.

The new Sichuan takin habitat - located within Asian Highlands, the first phase of the Imagine Asia redevelopment - will transport guests to the rugged landscapes of the Eastern Himalayas, where takin share their story alongside snow leopards and red pandas. Purpose-built for year-round visits, it deepens the experience at one of Alberta's top paid attractions, which welcomes 1.4 million guests annually. Canadian Rivers Wild, West Country (Summer 2026): A new family-friendly guided river adventure that will start in Nordegg and finish 105 km downstream in Rocky Mountain House, offering incredible views of some of Alberta's most dramatic wild landscapes.

A new family-friendly guided river adventure that will start in Nordegg and finish 105 km downstream in Rocky Mountain House, offering incredible views of some of Alberta's most dramatic wild landscapes. Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park, Siksika Nation (Fall 2026): Three four-star cabins at Blackfoot Crossing will support overnight stays and cultural experiences, expanding on the Tipi Park experience by adding year-round accommodation. This expansion lays the groundwork for the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 7 in September 2027. Treaty 7 was signed at Treaty Flats at Blackfoot Crossing in 1877.

Three four-star cabins at Blackfoot Crossing will support overnight stays and cultural experiences, expanding on the Tipi Park experience by adding year-round accommodation. This expansion lays the groundwork for the 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty 7 in September 2027. Treaty 7 was signed at Treaty Flats at Blackfoot Crossing in 1877. Jasper Gateway Glamping, Hinton (Fall 2026): A four-season eco-luxury destination featuring Alberta's first glass dome units, enhanced wellness amenities, and private decks with panoramic views of the foothills and Rockies.

A four-season eco-luxury destination featuring Alberta's first glass dome units, enhanced wellness amenities, and private decks with panoramic views of the foothills and Rockies. Bukwildz Distillery, Trochu (Spring 2027): A new whisky aging and immersive visitor experience in Trochu, featuring on-site production, tastings, retail, and guided experiences tied to Alberta agriculture and Badlands storytelling.

A new whisky aging and immersive visitor experience in Trochu, featuring on-site production, tastings, retail, and guided experiences tied to Alberta agriculture and Badlands storytelling. Lakeview Lodge, Barrhead (Summer 2028): This popular outdoor recreation offering is transforming into a year-round wellness and adventure destination, complete with new luxury cabins supported by Travel Alberta, a Nordic spa with sauna and cold plunge, and immersive nature-based experiences.

National Tourism Week is celebrated across Canada from April 20-24, 2026, and highlights the power of tourism as top economic driver. This year, the theme in Alberta is "authentic experiences."

"Tourism Week is about recognizing the people, destinations and experiences that make Alberta a year-round getaway," says Andrew Boitchenko, Minister of Tourism and Sport. "Our government is proud to support the development of new experiences while also creating jobs and supporting local businesses and communities across the province."

"Travel Alberta's support is helping us take an important step forward for Blackfoot Crossing," says Tia Black, Manager at Blackfoot Crossing Historical Park. "These cabins play a key role in expanding how we welcome visitors to experience Blackfoot history and culture in a more meaningful, immersive way. The development will create year-round employment for Nation members and open the door to additional tourism opportunities, including interpretive guiding, snowshoeing and showcasing local artists. As we approach the 150th anniversary of Treaty 7, this investment helps ensure those stories are shared with greater depth and impact."

"Support from Travel Alberta is helping bring Asian Highlands to life as the first phase of our Imagine Asia redevelopment," says Dr. Kyle Burks, President & CEO of the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo. "We are excited to introduce Sichuan takin to the zoo for the first time, offering guests a new, immersive way to connect with wildlife from the eastern Himalayas. This support helps enhance the guest experience, strengthen our role as one of Alberta's leading tourism destinations, and contribute to Calgary's local economy."

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About Travel Alberta

As the Government of Alberta's destination management organization, Travel Alberta drives the growth of the province's visitor economy, creating and promoting must-visit destinations throughout the province. We do this by developing signature products and destinations, marketing those destinations to the world, and attracting investment in the sector. Together, in partnership with the Government of Alberta, regional destination organizations, industry associations, and thousands of Alberta tourism businesses across the province, we are working to grow the value of Alberta's visitor economy to $25 billion by 2035. Visit industry.travelalberta.com to learn more.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293328

Source: Travel Alberta