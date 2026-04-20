Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Sunflower Oil Market Forecast at $44.79 Billion by 2031 Driven by Health Awareness & Biofuel Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the?sunflower oil market size?is projected to grow from USD 32.14 billion in 2025 to USD 44.79 billion by 2031, maintaining a 5.74% CAGR. This expansion is driven by structural shifts, including EU palm oil substitution and rising demand for high-oleic grades in the biofuel sectors of the U.S. and Brazil. Despite geopolitical supply chain risks, the market remains supported by recovering Ukrainian exports and a consumer pivot toward premium, health-conscious variants like cold-pressed and high-oleic oils.

Sunflower Oil Market Trends Driving Industry Growth

A major sunflower oil market trend is the increasing shift toward healthier edible oils, driven by consumer preference for trans-fat-free and heart-friendly cooking options. At the same time, regulatory changes and sustainability initiatives are accelerating demand for high-quality and functional oil variants.

Rising Health Awareness Supporting Market Expansion

The growing focus on heart health is a key driver of sunflower oil market growth.Sunflower oil's high unsaturated fat content and presence of vitamin E position it as a preferred cooking oil among health-conscious consumers. Despite evolving consumer perceptions, demand remains strong, particularly for high-oleic variants offering improved nutritional profiles.

Global Shift Away from Trans-Fats Boosting Demand

Stringent regulations on trans-fats are significantly influencing the sunflower oil market. Countries worldwide are enforcing limits on partially hydrogenated oils, prompting food manufacturers to adopt sunflower oil as a cleaner alternative in bakery, snacks, and processed foods. This regulatory shift is creating long-term structural demand across food processing industries.

High-Oleic Sunflower Oil Gaining Popularity

The demand for high-oleic sunflower oil is transforming the sunflower oil market share, particularly in foodservice and industrial applications. Its superior oxidative stability extends frying cycles and reduces operational costs, making it a preferred choice for restaurants and packaged food manufacturers.

Growing Use in Personal Care and Cosmetics

Beyond food applications, sunflower oil is gaining traction in personal care and cosmetics, contributing to diversification within the sunflower oil market. Cold-pressed variants are increasingly used in skincare products due to their natural antioxidant properties and clean-label appeal.

Access the full report and stay informed with real-time updates tailored to your region, including Japan-specific trends -?https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/sunflower-oil-industry?utm_source=prnewswire??

Segment Insights Highlighting Growth Opportunities

By Fatty Acid Profile

Linoleic Sunflower Oil

Mid-Oleic Sunflower Oil

High-Oleic Sunflower Oil

By Processing

Refined

Unrefined/Cold-Pressed

By End Use

Food

Foodservice/HoReCa

Retail

Biodiesel

More

Regional Outlook and Market Expansion

Europe dominates the global sunflower oil market, supported by strong consumption and regulatory-driven substitution of palm oil.

The Middle East & Africa region is the fastest-growing market, driven by rising imports and increasing food demand, while Asia-Pacific continues to expand due to large-scale consumption in China and India.

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence on the?sunflower oil industry, read details of the Mordor Intelligence report at?https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/sunflower-oil-industry?utm_source=prnewswire

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Focus

The sunflower oil market is moderately consolidated, with major agribusiness players focusing on vertical integration, innovation, and sustainability initiatives.

Sunflower oil Companies?are expanding into biofuels, high-oleic seed development, and traceable sourcing to strengthen their market position.

Key Companies in the Sunflower Oil Industry

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge Limited

Wilmar International Ltd.

Cargill, Incorporated

Kernel Holding S.A.

Other Reports by Mordor Intelligence?

Palm Oil Market Size & Share Analysis: The palm oil market is projected to reach?USD 92.01 billion?by 2031, growing at a?CAGR of 4.31%. Beyond food?processing, growth is heavily driven by the personal care and oleochemical sectors. Innovation in fractionated palm oil derivatives is expanding, particularly for specialty fats used in chocolate?formulation?and dairy alternatives. While refined, bleached, and deodorized (RBD) oil maintains dominance in bakery applications, palm kernel oil is seeing rapid uptake in the cosmetics industry for its unique emollient properties.

Corn Oil Market Size & Share Analysis: Valued at?USD 6.29 billion?in 2025, the corn oil market is set to reach?USD 8.77 billion?by 2030, advancing at a robust?CAGR of 6.76%. This acceleration is fueled by the twofold increase in renewable diesel?production, which has positioned distiller's corn oil as a critical biofuel feedstock. In the culinary sector, its high?450°F?smoke point makes it a preferred choice for quick-service restaurants seeking to extend fry life and maintain menu consistency. New breeding programs are also developing high-oleic hybrids to capture premium margins in the health-conscious retail segment.

Peanut Oil Market Size & Share Analysis: The peanut oil market is estimated to grow to?USD 13.05 billion?by 2031. Asia-Pacific remains the dominant hub, particularly in China and India, where it is a foundational cooking essential. While refined peanut oil leads in volume due to its neutral flavor, there is an increasing shift toward unrefined, cold-pressed, and organic varieties. These minimally?processed?oils are gaining prominence in premium health-food channels as wellness-focused consumers seek out clean-label and nutrient-dense alternatives.

Ginger Oil Market Size & Share Analysis: Projected to reach?USD 245.68 million?by 2031, the ginger oil market is growing at a?CAGR of 6.12%. This expansion is underpinned by the accelerating shift toward aromatherapy and the food industry's preference for botanical flavoring agents. Certified-organic variants are outperforming conventional grades, signaling that traceable, premium supply chains will command future pricing power. Supply dynamics are currently reshaping as?processors?navigate production fluctuations between major hubs like India and China to secure high-grade roots.

Castor Oil Market Size & Share Analysis: The castor oil market is forecast to hit?USD 3.09 billion?by 2030, with a?CAGR of 5.20%. Momentum is driven by the rapid shift toward bio-based chemicals and the use of castor derivatives in electric-vehicle thermal fluids and sustainable aviation fuels. To comply with the FDA's Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act, major?producers?are deploying sustainability programs that enhance traceability. These moves are helping to stabilize supply security and justify premium pricing for natural oil derivatives in the North American and European markets.

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses?seeking?comprehensive, actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence?possesses?a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This?expertise?translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and?logistics.?

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