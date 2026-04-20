Chronyx Studios Reports Strong Development Momentum and Ecosystem Growth Following Seed Funding Backing

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Chronyx Studios, the independent game development studio behind Sands of Avalon, is sharing a progress update on its continued growth, product development, and ecosystem expansion following its previously announced $1.5 million seed funding round completed in July 2022.

Since securing early backing from investors, Chronyx Studios has steadily advanced its development roadmap, strengthening its core engineering capabilities and scaling production across multiple areas of its gaming ecosystem.

The studio reports consistent execution over the past development cycle, with a strong focus on delivering playable systems and long-term infrastructure rather than conceptual design. This approach has supported steady progress on Sands of Avalon, the studio's flagship title, which has now surpassed 14,000+ Steam wishlists - reflecting growing early community interest and market traction.

Rather than positioning itself around a single title, Chronyx Studios is actively building a broader multi-title ecosystem designed for long-term engagement. This interconnected structure aims to allow gameplay systems, progression mechanics, and in-game economies to evolve across multiple experiences over time.

A core principle guiding development is a gameplay-first philosophy. The studio emphasizes that core player experience must stand independently of any additional technological layers.

"If the game isn't fun without Web3, then Web3 won't fix it. Our focus is simple - build experiences players genuinely enjoy first, and then enhance them with optional systems," the team stated.

In Sands of Avalon, optional Web3-enabled features are designed to function as enhancements rather than requirements, allowing traditional gameplay accessibility while offering advanced features such as digital ownership and player-driven systems for those who opt in.

This hybrid approach enables Chronyx Studios to bridge both Web2 and Web3 audiences, reducing friction while expanding the game's potential reach.

With core systems now established and development progressing steadily, the studio is entering its next phase, focused on scaling production, expanding content depth, and continuing ecosystem development.

"The world should react to the player, not just exist around them," said Chronyx Studios, reflecting its long-term design philosophy centered on immersive, reactive gameplay experiences.

Chronyx Studios continues to position itself as a long-term builder in the gaming space, focusing on sustainable development, player-driven experiences, and scalable world design across its growing ecosystem.

About Chronyx Studios

Chronyx Studios is an independent game development company focused on creating immersive and evolving game worlds where player choices have real impact.

Its flagship title, Sands of Avalon, is part of a broader initiative to build a connected ecosystem of games designed for long-term engagement - always grounded in a gameplay-first philosophy.

Website: chronyxstudios.com

Steam Page: https://store.steampowered.com/app/4052670/Sands_Of_Avalon_Forge_Your_Legend/

X: https://x.com/ChronyxStudios

Contact

CFO & Co-Founder

Jorge Eusébio

jorge@chronyxstudios.com

SOURCE: Chronyx Studios

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/chronyx-studios-reports-strong-development-momentum-and-ecosyste-1158800