EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial

Stop Risking Personal Capital - See How Modern Prop Firms Work In Our Upcoming Webinar



20.04.2026 / 17:43 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



By Meg Flippin, Benzinga ZINGER KEY POINTS Don't miss our Apr. 23 webinar on how modern prop firms are giving traders a path to professional capital.

PropShopTrader co-founder Sean Kozak will explain how traders build consistency, manage risk and evaluate what to look for in a prop firm. DETROIT, MICHIGAN - April 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - For most traders, the challenge has never been finding information. It's been learning how to apply it without burning through personal capital along the way. That's what makes the modern prop model stand out. With structured evaluation programs and access to professional capital, traders can build consistency, strengthen risk management and grow across stocks and futures without having to rely on their own money. PropShopTrader's upcoming live webinar will break down exactly how the model works. Join live at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, Apr. 23 , as co-founder Sean Kozak explains how modern prop firms are helping traders move beyond the self-funded route and into more structured trading environments. Whether you're just getting started or already actively trading, this session will offer a practical look at how today's multi-asset prop model is creating new opportunities for traders, and whether it could do the same for you. What Prop Trading Actually Is Proprietary trading, or prop trading, is a model in which traders are given access to a firm's capital instead of being limited to their own accounts. Traders typically go through an evaluation process designed to test consistency, discipline and risk management before gaining access to that capital. In PropShopTrader's case, that means evaluation programs in stocks and futures, followed by the opportunity to transition into a real prop trading account. This is particularly relevant on the equities side, where regulatory complexity has historically limited access. PropShopTrader's compliant stock trading model allows equity traders to participate in prop trading in a way that hasn't been widely available before. And that's the big shift. For years, success in trading didn't depend on skill alone. It also required enough starting capital to weather the learning curve. Now, instead of limited capital shutting traders out, modern prop firms are using structured evaluation programs to identify skilled traders and create a more defined route into active trading across stocks and futures. Why Multi-Asset Access Matters Not every trader performs best in the same market. Some prefer the pace and flexibility of equities. Others are drawn to futures for their structure, liquidity and trading hours. That's why multi-asset access matters. Traders have different strategies, risk tolerances and time horizons, and access to more than one market gives them more room to find the environment that fits them best. That's one reason the model is getting more attention. It's not just about capital. It's about having a framework to build skills, manage risk and grow across more than one market. What You'll Learn In this session, PropShopTrader will cover: The Evolution Of Retail Trading

What Proprietary Trading Actually Is

The Rise Of Multi-Asset Trading

The Prop Trading Career Path

How Professional Traders Manage Risk

Day Trading vs. Swing Trading

Live Walkthrough: The Modern Trading Stack

What Traders Should Look For In A Prop Firm Sign up today! All Investors Welcome If you're serious about trading and want to move beyond the limits of self-funded trading, PropShopTrader co-founder Sean Kozak will show you how. Mark your calendar for Thursday, Apr. 23, at 11 a.m. ET and see how the modern prop model is creating new opportunities across stocks and futures - especially for equity traders who haven't previously had access to prop trading. Register now to secure your spot. This content was originally published on Benzinga . Read further disclosures here . This post contains sponsored content and was created in collaboration with a third-party partner. Benzinga is a publisher and does not provide personalized investment advice or act as a broker or dealer. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Benzinga





20.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News