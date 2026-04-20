Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Nualtis Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative oral dissolvable film (ODF) drug delivery technologies, will be participating in the 2026 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on April 21 and 22 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates: Tuesday April 21, 2026-Wednesday April 22, 2026 Time: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building

255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6

Dr. Michael Raven, CEO will be speaking at 3:30 PM ET ON Tuesday, April 21st. Interested parties can register to attend the conference here.

Members of Nualtis Corp. management will also be taking meetings from interested investors throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and reach out to the team.

To register for the conference, please follow this link.

About Nualtis Corp.

Nualtis is a specialty pharmaceutical company advancing innovative drug delivery technologies with a focus on oral thin films. Building on more than a decade of formulation and manufacturing expertise, Nualtis supports pharmaceutical partners in extending product lifecycles and accelerating development timelines. Headquartered in Montreal, the company offers a fully integrated platform that includes research and development, analytical services, regulatory support, and scalable manufacturing from lab to market. With a patient centered approach and a focus on execution excellence, Nualtis delivers smart solutions that meet real world therapeutic needs. Nualtis is a wholly owned subsidiary of AtaiBeckley Inc. For more information, visit www.nualtis.com or connect with us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/nualtis/ and X https://x.com/NualtisCorp

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

Source: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.