Fagerhult Group AB: Fagerhult Group AB (publ) issues profit warning - operating result for the first quarter of 2026 weaker than expected

Fagerhult Group AB (publ) (the "Company" or the "Group") hereby issues a profit warning relating to the first quarter of 2026. The Company's preliminary results for the first quarter of 2026 indicate a weaker operating profit compared to the information and conditions prevailing at the beginning of the quarter.

Performance during the first quarter of 2026

The Group's performance during the first quarter of 2026 has been adversely affected by continued general market uncertainty, largely related to the geopolitical unrest in the Middle East. The Company observes that this uncertainty has impacted lead times in the Group's sales processes across several geographical regions. Furthermore, the stronger Swedish krona has negatively contributed to net sales for the quarter. The sales mix between the various group companies has negatively impacted the gross margin.

Consequently, these factors have resulted in a weaker operating result. Based on the information currently available, the Company assesses that the deviation in the Group's operating result for the first quarter of 2026 is of such significance that it constitutes inside information and must therefore be disclosed.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Group's preliminary net sales amounted to SEK 1,821 million (1,940), and EBITA amounted to approximately SEK 44 million (163). Preliminary profit/loss after tax for the first quarter of 2026 amounted to SEK -29 million (72), corresponding to earnings per share of SEK -0.16 (0.41).

Liquidity and financial position

As of the date of this press release, the Group's available liquidity amounts to approximately SEK 1,977 million, including undrawn credit facilities. The Company assesses that the Group's liquidity position and access to financing remain satisfactory. Cash flow development and the balance sheet continue to be closely monitored.

CEO comment

Bodil Sonesson, President and CEO, comments:

"Performance during the first quarter of 2026 has been weaker than anticipated, and we take the decline in earnings very seriously. Given the current situation, we have chosen to issue a profit warning. We are actively working to strengthen the Group, and the strategic review previously initiated aims to ensure long-term profitability and stability. The Company will provide information regarding the review no later than in connection with the interim report for the second quarter of 2026. On a positive note, the order backlog for the quarter shows an increase compared to the corresponding period last year, confirming stable underlying demand for our products and solutions. Alongside our internal measures, we maintain a strong focus on market development and sales to capitalise on the favourable industry trends driving the business."

Interim report

The financial information included in this press release is preliminary. The Company will publish its full interim report for the first quarter of 2026, including additional comments on performance, on Monday, 4 May 2026. A webcast conference call related to the interim report will be held on Tuesday, 5 May 2026, at 09.30 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Bodil Sonesson, CEO

Mobile: +46 76-762 24 90

Email: bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com

Oscar Wallstén, CFO

Mobile: +46 72-223 76 02

Email: oscar.wallsten@fagerhultgroup.com

Niklas Willstrand, Head of Communications

Mobile: +46 76-765 16 35

Email: niklas.willstrand@fagerhultgroup.com

About us

Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with approximately 4,100 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of MSEK 7,891 for 2025. We consist of 13 brands divided into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional, and Infrastructure. All our brands manufacture high-quality professional lighting solutions. We primarily work with specifications together with our partners. Together, we have lighting solutions for nearly all areas of application and our presence is global.

This information is information that Fagerhult Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-04-20 17:30 CEST.