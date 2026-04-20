AmeriLife Returns as Medicarians' Title Sponsor, Showcasing the Power of Its Connected Ecosystem

Built on a federated model, AmeriLife brings together nearly two dozen health affiliates, agent-first programming, and center-stage media engagement to demonstrate what a connected ecosystem looks like in practice at Medicarians 2026

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / AmeriLife Group, LLC ("AmeriLife"), a national leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions, today announced its return as a title sponsor of Medicarians 2026, taking place April 20-22 at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, for the fifth consecutive year. Under the theme "Coded for Partnership, Built for Scale," AmeriLife will showcase its connected ecosystem, a model built not on a single platform or one-size-fits-all approach, but on a federated model that draws upon AmeriLife's shared infrastructure, capital, and scale.

"Our presence at Medicarians reflects who we are as an organization: a partnership-driven ecosystem where distinct, independent brands operate as one connected network," said Scotty Elliott, Chief Distribution Officer for Health at AmeriLife. "The independent agent is the lifeblood of our industry, and AmeriLife continues to experience remarkable growth because we remain committed to being advocates and fighters for every agent we serve. Being present at Medicarians isn't just important, it's essential to maintain our role as the industry's strongest voice for agent independence and success."

One Network. Many Engines. Unified by AmeriLife.

At Medicarians, AmeriLife will put its federated model on full display. Each affiliate in the AmeriLife network operates with its own purpose-built tools, technologies, and go-to-market strategies. This is independence powered by scale: flexibility at the edge with strength at the center, enabling speed, specialization, and performance without sacrificing enterprise alignment. This year's Medicarians will feature attendance from nearly two dozen AmeriLife Health affiliate companies, with nine maintaining dedicated booths alongside LeadStar Powered by EnrollHere and AmeriLife Marketing Mentors within and around a unified footprint:

Agent Boost Marketing with Senior Market Advisors

AmeriLife Marketing Group

BROCK

Grupo Latinoamericano de Seguros

JSA

Pinnacle Financial Services

Precision Senior Marketing

Network Insurance

Together, they represent the full breadth of what it means to operate within the AmeriLife connected ecosystem. Attendees are invited to meet these partner organizations face-to-face and experience firsthand how each company delivers on the agent experience - from proprietary tools and marketing support to technology solutions and client management - united under a platform designed for independence and backed by AmeriLife.

"Medicarians is the industry's preeminent gathering, and this year we're bringing a refreshed and truly unified presence that reflects both our growth and our values," said Ovi Vitas, Chief Marketing Officer of AmeriLife. "Every element of our experience - from the connected booth design and the proprietary technology tools on display to our thought leadership programming and media engagement - has been designed to show what our model actually looks like in practice. AmeriLife isn't just participating in this industry's future. We're building the infrastructure for it, alongside the partners who trust us every day."

Agent-First Leadership: Education, Advocacy and Action

AmeriLife's commitment to the independent agent extends throughout the conference programming, with seven unique panels and roundtables designed to address the most pressing issues facing today's health insurance professionals.

The centerpiece of this educational leadership is a flagship sponsored session presented in partnership with the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), entitled "Advocacy on the Front Lines: United to Defend and Future-Proof the Agent Model." This powerful session, taking place Tuesday, April 21, brings together advocacy groups, carriers, IMOs, distributors, and agents in a unified call to action, showcasing collaborative efforts to preserve consumer choice and strengthen the agent-centric distribution model for the long term.

"The independent agent model is the backbone of how Americans select, access, and understand their health coverage options, and protecting the role of the agent requires all of us to stand together and speak with one voice," said Bryan Keeven, panel co-moderator and president, Health Distribution-Product for AmeriLife. "This session with NAIFA brings the right people into the room to share real strategies, real wins, and concrete next steps our industry can act on today. AmeriLife is proud to help lead that charge, and I encourage every attendee to make this a must-attend moment of the conference."

Visit Medicarians.com/Agenda for complete details on time and location.

Medicarians LIVE! Powered by AmeriLife Takes Center Stage

In a bold move that brings content creation directly to the heart of the conference, AmeriLife has taken over the Medicarians LIVE! podcast studio, relocating it to a prominent center-stage location on the show floor. Throughout the week, the studio will host video interviews with VIPs and industry leaders, conducted by former Wall Street reporter and voice of AmeriLife, Matt McClure. This dynamic media hub invites all attendees to stop by, listen to real-time conversations, and engage with the ideas and individuals shaping the future of health insurance distribution.

An Invitation to Experience the Connected Ecosystem

AmeriLife's presence at Medicarians 2026 tells a clear story: the future of health insurance distribution belongs to organizations built for specialization and backed by scale-where enterprise strength is delivered through local expertise, and where distributed execution creates centralized advantage. That is the AmeriLife model.

Conference attendees are invited to visit the AmeriLife footprint, engage with affiliate and product partners, participate in thought leadership programming, and experience firsthand what it means to be coded for partnership and built for scale-one network, many engines, unified by AmeriLife.

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About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. In doing so, AmeriLife has become recognized as the leader in developing, marketing, and distributing life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers served through a distribution network of over 325,000 insurance agents, advisors, and financial professionals, and 160 marketing organizations and insurance agency locations nationwide. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media:

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@AmeriLife.com

Partnership Inquiries:

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: AmeriLife

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/amerilife-returns-as-medicarians-title-sponsor-showcasing-the-po-1158256