AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA) Completes Transformational Strategic Pivot - Emerges as a Leading Agentic AI Company in the Worldwide Entertainment Space With Dramatic Gains in Sales Growth, Operating Margin and Net Margin

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA) ("AI Era" or the "Company"), a leading intellectual property (IP) firm focused on the acquisition, development, and licensing of Agentic AI-powered creator media ecosystems. Today announced that its decisive operational pivot into agentic AI for the worldwide entertainment industry has produced a dramatic, multi-dimensional improvement in the Company's sales growth trajectory, operating margin profile, and net margin profile. The strategic shift has repositioned AI Era among the leading agentic AI companies in the global entertainment space and established a clear pathway to a NYSE American uplisting.

A Defining Strategic Pivot Into Agentic AI Entertainment

AI Era has executed a decisive transformation away from traditional, low-margin copyright and content sales into a high-margin, recurring revenue model built on three reinforcing pillars: its UFilm.ai creator ecosystem, agentic AI-enabled IP licensing, and premium AI model training-data licensing. The impact of this pivot on the Company's growth rate and margin structure has been profound, producing a step-change in both top-line expansion and profitability relative to the prior operating model.

Dramatic Impact on Sales Growth

The strategy change has translated into a significant acceleration in sequential quarter-over-quarter sales growth, with momentum building as UFilm.ai adoption expands and licensing partnerships scale. The Company is experiencing the kind of compounding revenue dynamics typical of agentic AI platforms that sit at the intersection of software, content, and data licensing.

Dramatic Impact on Operating and Net Margin

The pivot has fundamentally reshaped the Company's margin profile. By replacing low-margin legacy revenue with creator ecosystem subscriptions, high-margin IP licensing, and premium AI training-data licensing, AI Era has unlocked meaningful operating leverage - reflected in a dramatic expansion in both operating margin and net margin relative to the prior model. Management believes these margins characteristics are sustainable and scalable as the platform's network effects intensify.

UFilm.ai Creator Ecosystem Licensed Uflix.ai: Agentic AI That Turns a Mobile Phone Into a Studio

The Company's UFilm.ai creator ecosystem - anchored by its first marquee customer, Uflix.ai - empowers any creator with a mobile phone to produce a full-fledged 100-episode TV series in as little as 30 minutes at a script cost of just $6-$10 per script. The proprietary agentic AI autonomously handles story structuring, dialogue, scene breakdowns, character arcs, and serialized continuity across an entire season.?Early traction from the Uflix.ai deployment is already bearing fruit, with the Company now licensing this technology to additional, larger entities across the entertainment ecosystem - broadening platform reach and deepening the recurring revenue base.

A Circular Creator Economy With Compounding Network Effects

AI Era also acts as agent for the creator, splitting revenue 50/50 on content produced via the platform. Each new series expands the Company's proprietary IP library, which is then licensed at premium prices as training data for the world's largest AI models, with those training-data revenues again shared 50/50 with the creator.?The result is a rapidly expanding circular creator economy: more creators produce more content, which enriches the IP library, which commands higher training-data licensing fees, which in turn attracts more creators - a powerful flywheel driving durable, compounding growth.

Balance Sheet Transformation Supports Uplist Readiness

The strategy change has produced an equally dramatic transformation of the Company's balance sheet. Total assets climbed to $9.05 million from $6.66 million, stockholders' equity roughly doubled to $6.22 million, and total liabilities declined to $2.83 million from $3.60 million. Intangible assets grew to $7.11 million, reflecting the accelerating build-out of the Company's proprietary content and IP base - the fuel for future licensing and AI training-data revenue.?This strengthened capital structure, combined with the Company's dramatically improved growth and margin profile, clearly qualifies AI Era to uplist easily to a NYSE American once the stock trades above $4.00 per share on a consistent basis.

CEO Commentary

Ahmad Moradi, CEO of AI Era Corp., commented: "Our strategic pivot has firmly established AI Era as one of the leading agentic AI companies in the worldwide entertainment space. The UFilm.ai creator ecosystem, anchored by our first customer Uflix.ai, delivers the sales growth, margin expansion, and network effects we designed to produce. The transformation of our balance sheet - the growth in assets and shareholders' equity, combined with the dramatic improvement in our operating and net margins - clearly qualifies the Company for an uplisting. Once our stock meets NYSE American listing requirements, we will be fully prepared to move forward. The Company is preparing itself for this next chapter with discipline, confidence, and conviction."

CFO Commentary

Dzmitry Kastahorau, Chief Financial Officer of AI Era Corp., commented: "As the newly appointed CFO, I am excited to build on the momentum from our strategic pivot. Transitioning to a high-margin, recurring revenue model centered on the creator ecosystem has given us far greater financial visibility and operating leverage. This positions us with the discipline and flexibility required to execute a seamless uplisting to a NYSE American while continuing to scale our global licensing partnerships."

Outlook

With UFilm.ai licensing expanding to larger entities, the creator-agent model scaling globally, and premium AI training-data licensing emerging as a high-margin recurring revenue stream, AI Era enters the second half of fiscal 2026 with strong sequential momentum, a fortified balance sheet, and a clear, disciplined pathway to a NYSE American uplist.

About AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA)

AI Era Corp. is a New York-based intellectual property (IP) firm focused on the acquisition, development, and licensing of Agentic AI-powered creator media ecosystems. The Company owns the IP for UFilm.ai Creator Ecosystem and the NFT MMM. AERA operates a physical movie theater and distribution hub in Mount Kisco, New York, providing a unique link between traditional cinema and next-gen AI technology. AI Era Corp. is a publicly traded innovator delivering advanced agentic AI solutions through its flagship UFilm.ai Creator Ecosystem.

Visit: www.ufilm.ai | www.abcinemasny.com | www.aieraco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company's management team changes, strategic transformation, and operational performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Paul Foisy

AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA)

X: @ABIntlGroup Email: ir@aieraco.com

Tel: (914) 864 0313