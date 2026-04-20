Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China - das Pentagon - und dieses Unternehmen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EX71 | ISIN: US57628N1019 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.04.26 | 18:12
1,150 US-Dollar
-7,26 % -0,090
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MASSIMO GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MASSIMO GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.04.2026 16:35 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Massimo Group Announces CEO Appointment and Executive Chairman Transition

GARLAND, Texas, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) today announced the appointment of Quenton Petersen as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 14, 2026. David Shan will transition to Executive Chairman and remain actively involved in the Company's strategic direction and operations.

Mr. Petersen has been with Massimo Group for over nine years and has played a key role in the Company's growth and development. "I'm honored to step into the CEO role at a pivotal time for Massimo Group," said Quenton Petersen. "Over the past nine years, I've seen firsthand the strength of our manufacturing capabilities and our platform across utility vehicles and electric mobility.

As the industry evolves, we are seeing growing demand for more intelligent, application-driven solutions, and we believe our existing product lines provide a strong foundation to explore the integration of advanced technologies, including AI-enabled features.

We plan to evaluate opportunities to expand these platforms into additional use cases, such as facility operations support and smart mobility applications, while taking a disciplined and measured approach. I look forward to working with our team to build on our strengths and continue advancing the business over time."

"Quenton has been instrumental to Massimo's success, and I have full confidence in his leadership," said David Shan. "I look forward to continuing to work closely with him and the team as Executive Chairman."

About Massimo Group

Massimo Group is a U.S.-based provider of utility-focused powersports and recreational vehicles, serving agricultural, commercial, and recreational customers through a nationwide distribution network. Its product portfolio includes UTVs, ATVs, electric golf carts, scooters, and pontoon boats. Massimo Group is a technology-driven company focused on building scalable platforms across mobility, equipment, and emerging intelligent automation applications. MAMO continues to evaluate strategic opportunities to enhance its long-term growth through product innovation, commercialization, intelligent equipment upgrades, and operational expansion.

Company Contact

Quenton Petersen
CEO
Massimo Group
[email protected]

SOURCE Massimo Group

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.