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PR Newswire
20.04.2026 17:41 Uhr
23 Leser
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Max Stock Limited releases an Immediate report about changes in the board composition

CAESAREA, Israel, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Limited (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company"), following the convention of its annual general meeting today, announced various changes to the composition of its board of directors effective as of today, as follows:

  1. Appointment of the directors listed below (who are not external directors), until the end of the next annual general meeting:
    1. Mr. Guy Edri (independent director);
    2. Ms. Shelly Beinhorn (independent director).
  2. Completion of the term in office of Ms. Limor Brik-Shay as an ordinary director of the Company.

The details of the directors are included below:

Name of director

Guy Edri

ID no.

025363896

Date of birth

September 19, 1973

Address for service of legal process

20 Mizan Street, Tel Aviv

Citizenship

Israeli

Member of a board committee/s

-

Are they an external, external expert or independent director?

Independent director

Do they have accounting and financial expertise or hold professional qualifications?

Professional qualification

Does the Company see the director as having accounting and financial expertise in order to satisfy the minimum number established by the board of directors under Section 92(a)(12) of the Companies Law?

No

Commencement date of service as a director of the Company

April 20, 2026

Is the director an employee of the Company, a subsidiary, affiliate or of an interested party of the Company?

No

Education

High-school

Employment in the last five years

May 2023 - Present: CEO of VIDAA USA Inc.

January 2018 - April 2023: President of VIDAA USA Inc.

Other corporations in which he serves as director

Exit Electronics Ltd; New Display Ltd; VIDAA (Netherlands) International Holdings B.V.

Are they related to any of the Company's interested parties?

No

Name of director

Shelly Beinhorn

ID no.

066240045

Date of birth

November 14, 1982

Address for service of legal process

49C Yad Lebanim St., Petah Tikva

Citizenship

Israeli

Member of a board committee/s

-

Are they an external, external expert or independent director?

Independent director

Do they have accounting and financial expertise or hold professional qualifications?

Professional qualification

Does the Company see the director as having accounting and financial expertise in order to satisfy the minimum number established by the board of directors under Section 92(a)(12) of the Companies Law?

No

Commencement date of service as a director of the Company

April 20, 2026

Is the director an employee of the Company, a subsidiary, affiliate or of an interested party of the Company?

No

Education

LLB (Honors), Bar Ilan University.

BA International Relations and Public Communication (Honors), Bar Ilan University.

Employment in the last five years

2023 - 2026: Corporate secretary of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Ltd., and affiliated investees, Head Corporate Secretariat Division of Bank Leumi Le-Israel Ltd.[1].

2017-2023: Corporate secretary of "Bezeq" the Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. corporate group.

Other corporations in which he serves as director

-

Are they related to any of the Company's interested parties?

No

Name of director

Limor Brik-Shay

ID no.

039838552

Citizenship

Israeli

The date they will cease to serve as director

April 20, 2026

The date they commenced their service as director

July 20, 2017

Reason they ceased holding office

Expiration of her term in office.

Continued relationship with the Company

She will no longer hold any position with the Company and will no longer be a senior officer of the Company, nor will he be considered an interested party

This is an English translation of segments of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on April 20, 2026 (Ref. No. 2026-01-036908) (Ref. No. 2026-01-036912) (Ref. No. 2026-01-036914 ((hereinafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

About Max Stock
Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 64 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il.

[1] Ms. Beinhorn will end her role at Bank Leumi Le-Israel on March 31, 2026.

Company Contacts:
Talia Sessler,
Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer
[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited

© 2026 PR Newswire
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