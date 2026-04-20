Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 20.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
China - das Pentagon - und dieses Unternehmen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.04.2026 18:12 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 20

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

All information is at 31 March 2026and unaudited.

Performance at month end with net income reinvested.

One
month
%

Three
months
%

One
year
%

Three
years
%

Five
years
%

Since
Launch*
%

Sterling:

Share price

-17.7

-4.1

20.4

44.3

68.7

205.0

Net asset value

-10.4

-1.5

15.1

40.7

77.9

223.6

Benchmark (NR)**

-4.8

3.0

15.8

25.8

46.1

122.6

MSCI Frontiers Index (NR)

-5.1

1.1

32.0

61.7

62.7

159.9

MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NR)

-11.4

1.8

26.8

42.0

25.4

114.5

US Dollars:

Share price

-19.3

-6.0

23.0

53.9

61.4

159.3

Net asset value

-12.1

-3.4

17.6

50.1

70.2

174.6

Benchmark (NR)**

-6.7

0.9

18.3

34.2

39.6

89.7

MSCI Frontiers Index (NR)

-6.9

-0.9

34.8

72.4

55.5

119.8

MSCI Emerging Markets Index (NR)

-13.1

-0.2

29.6

51.4

19.9

81.4

Sources: BlackRock and Standard & Poor's Micropal

* 17 December 2010.

** The Company's benchmark changed to MSCI Frontier + Emerging ex Selected Countries Index (net total return, USD) effective 1/4/2018.

At month end

US Dollar

Net asset value - capital only:

233.87c

Net asset value - cum income:

235.71c

Sterling:

Net asset value - capital only:

177.35p

Net asset value - cum income:

178.74p

Share price:

169.50p

Total assets (including income):

£292.5m

Discount to cum-income NAV:

5.17%

Gearing:

Nil

Gearing range (as a % of gross assets):

0-20%

Net yield*:

4.4%

Ordinary shares in issue**:

163,641,520

Ongoing charges***:

1.42%

Ongoing charges plus taxation and performance fee****:

2.87%

*The Company's yield based on dividends announced in the last 12 months as at the date of the release of this announcement is 4.4% and includes the 2025 interim dividend of 3.65 cents per share, declared on 29 May 2025, paid to shareholders on 24 June 2025 and the 2025 final dividend of 6.35 cents per share, declared on 10 December 2025 paid to shareholders on 26 February 2026.

** Excluding 52,552,553 ordinary shares held in treasury.

*** The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses and including performance fees but excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain non-recurring items for Year ended 30 September 2025.

Sector
Analysis

Gross market value as a % of net assets*

Country
Analysis

Gross market value as a % of net assets*

Financials

52.7

Saudi Arabia

14.4

Energy

10.9

United Arab Emirates

12.0

Communication Services

9.4

Kazakhstan

11.4

Consumer Discretionary

7.7

Egypt

8.6

Real Estate

7.3

Indonesia

7.4

Industrials

4.7

Poland

6.2

Materials

4.7

Thailand

5.2

Consumer Staples

4.1

Kenya

4.8

Health Care

2.2

Vietnam

4.5

Utilities

1.8

Greece

4.3

Information Technology

1.2

Philippines

4.2

-----

Pakistan

3.9

106.7

Georgia

3.9

-----

Bangladesh

3.7

Short Positions

-1.6

Hungary

3.6

=====

Argentina

3.4

Turkey

2.4

Multi-International

1.5

Chile

1.3

-----

106.7

-----

Short Positions

-1.6

=====

*reflects gross market exposure from contracts for difference (CFDs).

Market Exposure

30.04

2025

%

31.05

2025

%

30.06

2025

%

31.07

2025

%

31.08

2025

%

30.09

2025

%

31.10

2025

%

30.11

2025

%

31.12

2025

%

31.01

2026

%

28.02

2026

%

31.03
2026

%

Long

111.3

117.9

121.2

113.0

114.3

112.2

114.0

110.5

110.9

116.7

121.3

106.7

Short

3.8

3.4

3.4

2.5

2.4

1.7

1.6

1.5

1.9

1.8

2.0

1.6

Gross

115.1

121.3

124.6

115.5

116.7

113.9

115.6

112.0

112.8

118.5

123.3

108.3

Net

107.5

114.5

117.8

110.5

111.9

110.5

112.4

109.0

109.0

114.9

119.3

105.1

Ten Largest Investments

Company

Country of Risk

Gross market value as a % of net assets

Kaspi.Kz JCS

Kazakhstan

5.0

Commercial International Bank

Egypt

4.4

Bank Pekao

Poland

4.4

Halyk Savings Bank

Kazakhstan

4.3

Etihad Etisalat

Saudi Arabia

4.1

TBC Bank Group Plc

Georgia

3.9

OTP Bank

Hungary

3.6

Bank Mandiri

Indonesia

3.5

YPF Sociedad Anónima

Argentina

3.4

Equity Group

Kenya

3.3


Commenting on the markets, Sam Vecht and Emily Fletcher, representing the Investment Manager noted:

The Company's NAV returned -12.1% in March, while the MSCI Frontier + Emerging ex Selected Countries Index ("Benchmark Index"), returned -6.7%. For reference, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index returned -13.1% while the MSCI Frontier Markets Index returned -6.9% over the same period. All performance figures are on a US Dollar basis with net income reinvested. 1

March was characterised by a more cautious, geopolitically driven environment. Heightened tensions in the Middle East weighed on global risk sentiment, with concerns around potential energy supply disruptions, particularly linked to the Strait of Hormuz, pushing oil prices higher and contributing to a more defensive market backdrop.

Performance across markets saw substantial divergence across the universe. Oman (+14.0%) delivered the strongest returns in the universe, extending gains from the previous month amid speculation around potential inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Egypt (-21.6%) was the weakest performer as the country imports meaningful volumes of oil and a sustained high oil price would result in a significantly larger current account deficit.

At the stock level, Argentina's state-controlled oil and gas company, YPF (+30.8%) was the top contributor following the rise in oil prices. Relative performance over the month was strongly influenced by oil price dynamics. The top performing stocks, Kazakh e-commerce company, Kaspi (+4.9%), Saudi Arabia based telecom operator Mobily (+1.5%) and Saudi oil and gas rig operator, ADES (+0.7%), are all based in countries which are net exporters of oil.

On the downside, Turkish gold miner Eldorado Gold (-26.1%) was the largest detractor during the month, pressured by weaker metal prices. Commercial International Bank Egypt (-19.1%) also declined as Egypt remains one of the regions most exposed to a prolonged Middle East conflict; however, the bank's structural positioning continues to support near term profit resilience despite a challenging macro backdrop. Shares of Turkish bank Akbank (-25.8%) fell as second order effects from the US Israel escalation weighed on sentiment and expectations for further rate cuts faded. In the UAE, Emaar Development (-30.3%) detracted as heightened regional tensions raised concerns around dampened property demand and around construction delays.

We made a few changes in March. We exited Saudi fintech name Rasan to lock in profits following a strong run over the past year, and initiated chemical production company Yansab which we believe stands out within Saudi Arabia as a beneficiary of higher oil prices through its exposure to Red Sea exports. In Turkey, we exited Türkiye Isbankasi and reduced Akbank on concerns that rising energy prices linked to US Iran tensions could weigh on Turkey's ability to continue to see disinflation. We also reduced healthcare name MLP to lock in profits.

Looking ahead, we remain constructive on the outlook for smaller emerging and frontier markets. Valuations across our investment universe remain attractive, both in absolute and relative terms. Many of these markets are still under-researched, and we believe this creates fertile ground for finding high-conviction, alpha-generating opportunities.

Sources:

1 MSCI as at 31 March 2026

20 April 2026

ENDS

Latest information is available by typing www.blackrock.com/uk/brfi on the internet, "BLRKINDEX" on Reuters, "BLRK" on Bloomberg or "8800" on Topic 3 (ICV terminal). Neither the contents of the Manager's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on BlackRock's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.