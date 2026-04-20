Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) ("LevelJump" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of April 7, 2026, it has closed, effective as of April 16, 2026, a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") through the issuance of 14,380,000 common shares (the "Offered Shares") at a price of C$0.05 per Offered Share in the capital of the Company for gross proceeds of C$719,000.

All securities issued and issuable in connection with the Offering will be subject to a 4-month plus one day hold period ending August 17, 2026. The Offering has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange but remains subject to receipt of final acceptance.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has paid certain qualified finders (the "Finders") the following: (i) a cash finder's fee equal to 7% of the gross proceeds raised from subscribers introduced to the Company by the Finders, and (ii) non-transferable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") equal in number to 7% of the number of Offered Shares issued to subscribers introduced to the Company by the Finder. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the Finder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per share for a period of two years following the closing of the Offering. In total, the Company paid C$10,150 in Finder's fees and issued 203,000 in non-transferable Finder's Warrants.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital purposes. All Offered Shares were placed with arm's length parties.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

About LevelJump Healthcare Corp.

LevelJump Healthcare Corp., (TSXV: JUMP) provides telehealth solutions to client hospitals and imaging centers through its Teleradiology division, as well as in person radiology services through its Diagnostic Centres. JUMP focuses primarily on critical care for urgent and emergency patients, establishing integral relationships in the communities we serve.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc., their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293398

Source: LevelJump Healthcare Corp.