Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Stablecorp Digital Currencies Inc. ("Stablecorp"), a Canadian digital asset infrastructure company acting on behalf of QCAD Digital Trust (the "Trust") in its capacity as servicer of the Trust, today announced the listing of the QCAD digital token ("QCAD") on the Kraken crypto asset trading platform.

Kraken is a registered Restricted Dealer in Canada and one of the longest-standing crypto asset trading platforms globally. Under this listing, QCAD will be available for trading on the Kraken crypto asset trading platform, facilitating the settlement of digital asset transactions in a Canadian Dollar-denominated instrument.

Empowering Canadians in a Global Digital Economy

"Canadians are leading digital asset adoption because they want more financial choice. Listing QCAD on Kraken helps meet that demand with a compliant, Canadian Dollar-denominated stablecoin - and it makes it easier for global participants to engage with Canada's digital economy. We are excited for this practical step toward bringing the traditional financial system onchain," said Mark Greenberg, Global Head of Consumer at Kraken.

For Canadians, QCAD offers a compliant way to stay anchored to the Canadian dollar while gaining access to global liquidity, 24/7 markets, and new financial use cases that do not exist in traditional systems.

"Connecting Canadians to the global digital economy is core to our mission; this listing serves as a significant vote of confidence in QCAD and Canada as a whole," said Kesem Frank, CEO of Stablecorp. "Meeting Kraken's rigorous listing standards further validates QCAD as an important crypto instrument, capable of supporting global flows; we are excited to expand the 'Global Gateway' for Canadians, allowing them to seamlessly benefit from the opportunities of global digital markets."

Bringing Canadian Dollars Onchain

The availability of QCAD on Kraken unlocks new opportunities for institutional clients and individual Canadian customers alike:

Seamless Global Participation: Canadians can hold and move Canadian Dollar-denominated value on-chain, enabling easier access to global crypto markets without depending on legacy payment rails.

Canadians can hold and move Canadian Dollar-denominated value on-chain, enabling easier access to global crypto markets without depending on legacy payment rails. Stronger Canadian Dollar Trading Experience: Deeper liquidity and improved Canadian Dollar-denominated trading pairs help deliver tighter spreads and better price discovery for major crypto assets like BTC, ETH, and USDC.

Deeper liquidity and improved Canadian Dollar-denominated trading pairs help deliver tighter spreads and better price discovery for major crypto assets like BTC, ETH, and USDC. 24/7 Access: Unlike traditional foreign exchange markets, crypto markets do not close. With QCAD trading pairs on Kraken, customers can manage exposure, deploy capital and respond to market conditions in real time.

About QCAD Digital Trust and Stablecorp

The Trust is an Ontario trust that holds the reserve assets on behalf of holders of QCAD. Stablecorp is one of Canada's leading digital asset infrastructure companies, focused on building professional-grade blockchain solutions. In partnership with industry leaders, Stablecorp creates refined, scalable and compliant products, such as QCAD, that serve as the foundation for the next generation of financial services. Further information about QCAD, including the reserve assets and the terms and conditions associated with the QCAD program, can be found on Stablecorp's website (www.stablecorp.ca) and under the Trust's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Kraken

Founded in 2011, Kraken is one of the world's longest-standing crypto platforms globally. Kraken clients trade more than 600 digital assets, traditional assets such as U.S. futures and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs, and 6 different national currencies, including GBP, EUR, USD, CAD, CHF, and AUD. Trusted by millions of institutions, professional traders and consumers, Kraken is one of the fastest, most liquid and performant trading platforms available.

Kraken's suite of products and services includes the Kraken App, Kraken Pro, the Krak App, Kraken Institutional, Kraken's onchain offerings and the Ninja Trader retail trading platform. Across these offerings, clients can buy, sell, stake, earn rewards, send and receive assets, custody holdings, and access advanced trading, derivatives, and portfolio management tools.

Kraken has set the industry standard for transparency and client trust, and it was the first crypto platform to conduct Proof of Reserves. It complies with regulations and laws applicable to its business, while actively protecting client privacy and maintaining the highest security standards.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as Stablecorp's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management of Stablecorp. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293401

Source: Stablecorp / QCAD Digital Trust