Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 20
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Karl Sternberg
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.
b)
LEI
213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary 25p shares
GB0001738615
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
17 April 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
g)
Resulting total holding for Mr Sternberg
4,125 ordinary 25p shares
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Alison Vincent, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.