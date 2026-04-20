DJ Dividend Declaration

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Dividend Declaration 20-Apr-2026 / 17:07 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20 April 2026 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Dividend Declaration M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 1.73 pence per Ordinary Share, being the first interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ending 31 December 2026. As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows: Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 1.27p Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.46p Total Dividend per Ordinary Share: 1.73p

The dividend will be paid on 22 May 2026 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 1 May 2026. The ex-dividend date will be 30 April 2026.

Enquiries:

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc

MUFG Corporate Governance, Company Secretary 020 4617 1040

For further information in relation to the Company please visit: https://www.mandg.com/investments/private-investor /en-gb/investing-with-mandg/investment-options/mandg-credit-income-investment-trust

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ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 Sequence No.: 424483 EQS News ID: 2311502 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2026 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)