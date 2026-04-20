Hata Completes US$8 Million Series A Financing Led by Bybit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hata, Malaysia's only dual-licensed digital asset exchange, today announced the closing of a USD 8 million (approximately RM31.6 million) Series A funding round led by Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, alongside several prominent global family offices. The fundraise marks the beginning of a deep strategic collaboration between the two companies, one that goes beyond capital and signals a shared commitment to growing Malaysia's digital asset ecosystem responsibly and at scale.

"Malaysia is a strategically important market for Bybit, with one of the most digitally engaged populations in Southeast Asia and strong long term potential for digital asset adoption. We see Hata as the right partner to help serve Malaysian investors through a compliant and regulated platform. By combining Hata's local market leadership with Bybit's global strengths in technology and product innovation, we hope to accelerate the growth of Malaysia's digital asset and tokenised real world asset ecosystem." said Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit.

The Series A round builds on Bybit's earlier participation in Hata's USD 4.2 million seed round, deepening a relationship that now extends into strategic collaboration. The round also saw participation from several global family offices with a strong focus on Southeast Asian technology and financial markets.

Hata will deploy the proceeds across three key areas on its platform, including strengthening its liquidity on its platform, accelerating user growth through its marketing and ecosystem initiatives and jointly developing innovative digital asset products tailored for Malaysians with Bybit.

"This partnership with Bybit marks a defining moment for Hata and for Malaysia's digital asset industry. Bybit's decision to lead this round and partner with us strategically is a strong validation of our belief that crypto should be built the right way, with proper licensing, rigorous compliance, and an unwavering commitment to investor protection. Together, we will combine Hata's regulated local platform with Bybit's global expertise in technology and product innovation to expand what is possible for Malaysian users." says David Low, CEO of Hata.

For more information about Hata and its latest developments, visit the official Hata page to be part of Malaysia's journey into the evolving world of digital assets.

About Hata

Hata is Malaysia's leading dual-licensed digital asset exchange, providing a secure, compliant and accessible platform for investors to buy, sell and custody digital assets. Founded by Malaysians, Hata operates under licenses from the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) and the Labuan Financial Services Authority (LFSA), ensuring full regulatory compliance and robust security standards for users in Malaysia and globally.

Since its launch in May 2023 through the end of 2025, Hata has established itself as Malaysia's fastest-growing homegrown digital asset exchange, with more than 209,000 registered users. In 2025 alone, Hata processed RM1.04 billion in transaction volume, reflecting strong platform activity, while its assets under custody (AUC) have accumulated to RM86.3 million since launch to the end of 2025, peaking at RM115 million in September 2025 before broader market corrections.

Built on the principles of trust, transparency and technology, Hata is committed to setting new standards in Malaysia's digital asset ecosystem while expanding access to safe, compliant and affordable crypto trading across the region.

In 2025, Hata expanded its product suite with the launch of Staking, beginning with Solana (SOL), enabling users to earn rewards while contributing to blockchain network security. Together with its Auto-Invest (DCA) feature, Hata continues to introduce innovative tools that empower Malaysians and institutions to build sustainable, long-term digital wealth.

Visit hata.io to learn more.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit offers a comprehensive suite of products including spot and derivatives trading, staking, copy trading, and institutional services. Renowned for its regulated custody, deep liquidity, and innovative product development, Bybit is committed to bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralised finance across global markets.

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