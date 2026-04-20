Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Chibbs Management, a talent firm built specifically for direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce brands, today announced a major expansion of its operations as demand accelerates from companies scaling beyond six figures and building out performance-driven marketing teams.





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The expansion includes growth into new markets, increased placement volume, and the formalization of dedicated talent verticals across paid media, retention (email/SMS), and creative strategy-core functions driving revenue in modern ecommerce.

Founded by Sam Chaban, Chibbs Management operates as a niche alternative to traditional recruiting firms by focusing exclusively on DTC ecommerce brands and the marketing operators that power their growth.

Built Specifically for DTC Ecommerce

Chibbs Management works with ecommerce brands that have already achieved early traction and are now scaling past six figures-where hiring the right marketing talent becomes a critical bottleneck.

The firm specializes in placing:

Media buyers

Email & SMS marketers

Creative strategists

Performance-focused marketing operators

Unlike generalist recruiters, Chibbs Management delivers pre-screened, execution-ready candidates with direct DTC experience.

"We don't work with beginners, and we don't send average candidates," said Sam Chaban. "Our clients are already doing revenue-they just need the people who can scale it."

A Performance-Driven Alternative to Recruiting

Chibbs Management differentiates itself through speed, precision, and direct alignment with ecommerce performance.

Key features include:

Pre-vetted candidates with proven DTC results

Focus on revenue-driving roles only

7-day replacement guarantee

Hiring systems optimized for fast-moving ecommerce teams

"We're not in the business of sending resumes," Chaban said. "We're sending people who can come in and immediately move numbers."

The company reports a 100% client satisfaction rate, with the majority of new business driven through referrals and repeat partnerships.

Meeting Rising Demand in a More Competitive Market

As customer acquisition costs increase and competition intensifies, DTC brands are placing greater emphasis on team quality-particularly across acquisition, retention, and creative.

Chaban believes most companies underestimate the cost of hiring incorrectly.

"The wrong hire doesn't just cost money-it costs momentum," he said. "In ecommerce, that can set you back months."

By focusing exclusively on DTC ecommerce, Chibbs Management maintains a level of specificity in both candidate evaluation and role alignment that broader recruiting firms often lack.

About Chibbs Management

Chibbs Management is a DTC-focused talent firm specializing in sourcing, vetting, and placing high-performance marketing professionals for ecommerce brands. The company works with brands scaling beyond six figures, helping them build execution-driven teams across paid media, retention, and creative strategy.





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Website: https://chibbsmanagement.io/homepage

Instagram: https://instagram.com/samchaban

LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/in/samchaban

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293049

Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency