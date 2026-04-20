Strategic collaboration with Saildrone through Fincantieri Marine Group, strengthening the Group's leadership in next-generation naval platforms

Fincantieri, through its U.S. subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), will build Spectre, a new class of high-speed, multi-mission unmanned surface vessel (USV), developed by Saildrone, a global leader and the world's most experienced operator of unmanned surface vehicles.

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Spectre, a new class of high-speed, multi-mission unmanned surface vessel

Spectre has been conceived to address the rapidly evolving operational requirements of modern naval forces and reflects the growing demand for autonomous naval platforms, capable of being deployed in numbers and delivered in industrial reliability. The collaboration with Saildrone announced at the Navy League's Sea-Air-Space exhibition currently ongoing at National Harbor, Maryland marks a concrete step forward in Fincantieri's industrial strategy to integrate unmanned solutions into its defense portfolio, while leveraging the Group's established shipbuilding processes and production capacity.

The program builds on FMG's proven expertise in the serial production of advanced aluminum vessels, applying industrialized shipbuilding methods to a next-generation autonomous platform designed for multi-mission naval operations. Construction will take place at Fincantieri's system of shipyards in Wisconsin, capitalizing on existing infrastructure and a highly specialized workforce.

The initiative confirms the Group's intent to play a leading role in the transformation of naval fleets, where speed of delivery, production continuity, and industrial robustness are increasingly critical alongside technological performance.

At approximately 52 meters in length, with a displacement of around 250 tons and a top speed of up to 30 knots, Spectre is the largest, fastest, and most capable Saildrone platform to date. Optimized for anti-submarine warfare operations, the vessel delivers extreme endurance and an ultra-quiet acoustic signature, while remaining adaptable to alternative mission configurations, including higher-speed and low-observable operational profiles.

Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO and Managing Director of Fincantieri, commented: "Spectre represents another step towards Fincantieri's transformation from a traditional shipbuilder into a system-level industrial integrator for future naval forces. The combination of Saildrone's leadership in unmanned operations with Fincantieri's industrial execution strength and U.S.-based production footprint enables the rapid and reliable delivery of advanced naval solutions. This is how we support allied navies: by turning innovation into deployable solutions at scale."

The program also reinforces Fincantieri's long-standing commitment to the United States, ensuring continuity with domestic industrial requirements while contributing to the operational readiness of the U.S. Navy and allied maritime forces.

Designed in close coordination with leading defense technology providers, Spectre is engineered to integrate a wide range of mission systems and payloads, enabling timely adaptation to evolving operational scenarios and threat environments.

With Spectre, Fincantieri further consolidates its position as a cornerstone industrial partner in the emerging maritime defense ecosystem, where autonomy, industrial execution, and reliable production cycles are redefining the future of naval operations.

Fincantieri is one of the world's largest shipbuilding groups, the only player active in all high complexity marine industry sectors. The Group is a leader in the construction of cruise ships, naval and offshore vessels, and stands out for its extensive experience in the development of underwater solutions, thanks to its integrated industrial structure capable of managing and coordinating all activities related to the commercial, defense, and dual-use sectors.

It holds a strong presence in key markets also thanks to the internalization of high value-added, distinctive technologies; it is also a leader in sustainable innovation and in the digital transformation of the shipbuilding sector. The company is active in the field of mechatronics, electronics, and digital naval systems, as well as in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and marine interiors solutions. It also offers a wide range of after-sales services, including logistic support and fleet assistance.

With over 230 years of history and more than 7,000 ships built, Fincantieri is a global player with a production network of 18 shipyards worldwide and over 24,000 employees; It maintains its know-how, expertise and management centers in Italy, where it directly employs approximately 13,000 workers and creates around 90,000 indirect jobs.

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