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ACCESS Newswire
20.04.2026 20:02 Uhr
193 Leser
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Dunlop Sports Americas: Hannah Green Owns LA Again, Wins Third JM Eagle LA Championship in Thrilling Playoff

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Srixon staffer Hannah Green delivered another clutch performance Sunday, capturing her third career title at the JM Eagle LA Championship with an exciting playoff victory. Green sealed the win on the first extra hole, confidently training a 20-foot putt to secure her eighth win on the LPGA Tour and continues a remarkable run of form.

The victory marks Green's fourth win of the 2026 season, two on the LPGA Tour and two on the Ladies European Tour, cementing what has become one of the hottest stretches of her career. She fired a 4-under 68 in the final round, highlighted by a decisive back-nine surge that saw her card four consecutive birdies on holes 13-16, finding her rhythm at exactly the right time to climb back into contention and force a playoff.

"I don't think I would be doing this or be in contention if I wasn't nervous," Hannah Green said. "Those are the feelings that you want when you're out here. That's what makes you want to do it over and over again. I'm very happy to be on the other end of it."

Green's iron play proved to be a defining strength throughout the week at El Caballero Country Club, where she hit 80% of greens in regulation. Her ability to control trajectory and shape shots with confidence allowed her to attack pins and stay in contention from start to finish. Paired with her trusted Z-STAR DIAMOND Golf Ball, Green consistently worked the ball across the course with precision and control.

A two-time past champion at this event, Green's comfort at the JM Eagle Championship has become undeniable. With three victories at this event, the trust in her equipment no matter the course, continue to create a winning formula. Week after week, she leans on elite ball-striking and a confident short-game to place herself firmly in contention.

With momentum at an all-time high, Green now heads into the season's first major, the Chevron Championship, as one of the game's most in-form players.

Take a look at Hannah Green's winning equipment:

  • Srixon ZXi5 Iron (4i)

  • Srixon ZXi7 Irons (5i-PW)

  • Cleveland Golf RTZ Tour Rack (50° MID, 56° MID, 60° MID)

  • Srixon Z-STAR DIAMOND Golf Ball

To explore Green's winning setup, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon

###

ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/hannah-green-owns-la-again-wins-third-jm-eagle-la-championship-in-1159021

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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