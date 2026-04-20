Key Points:

Lions Clubs International members are leading environmental service projects in local areas around the world.

Efforts include tree planting, recycling programs and ecosystem restoration.

Projects are designed to address environmental challenges at the local level.

Oak Brook, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Around the world, Lions Clubs International members are planting trees in neighborhood parks, cleaning up local waterways and leading recycling efforts in their cities. As environmental challenges grow, Lions are responding with hands-on service rooted in local action. They are not hired helpers stepping in. They are neighbors taking responsibility for the places they live.

While environmental issues like climate change and pollution are often viewed on a global scale, their impact is felt at the local level. Lions see it in polluted rivers, shrinking green spaces, and neighborhoods lacking access to clean, safe drinking water. In response, Lions clubs are leading projects tailored to local needs, such as:

The Bellefonte Lions Club in Delaware promotes sustainability by organizing free flea markets to encourage people to repurpose or swap out items they no longer need. Volunteers also collect unused medications and vape cartridges for safe disposal.

The Sparta Lions Club in Wisconsin regularly collects plastic bags from local businesses which are then recycled and made into Trex benches. The Lions then raffle off the benches and put funds towards other important causes.

In France, Lions collect X-ray films which are sold to specialized recycling companies which recover silver contained in the films as well as other reusable materials.

The Lions Club of Taylors Lakes in Australia launched a campaign titled "Greening Taylors Lakes", which helps to beautify the community with tree planting and adopting a section of the local park. The group also manages a community garden containing more than 60 raised beds which produce vegetables for local food banks and serve as a shared space for residents to create awareness for sustainable, affordable and organic productive gardening.

After Typhoon Rai devastated 80% of the Philippines' coral reefs, the Cebu Peltan Lions Club partnered with divers and marine biologists to deploy underwater structures, helping to rebuild the coveted coral reefs and restore the natural ecosystems.

"The health of our planet is no longer a distant concern. It is a responsibility we all share today," said Lions Clubs International President A.P. Singh. "Around the world, Lions are turning concern into action-restoring the environments where we live and serve and promoting responsible e-waste management. Because when we protect our local neighborhoods, our parks, our waterways, our forests, we are also protecting our global future."

Each Lions club identifies the most pressing environmental needs in its area and develops solutions that are both practical and sustainable. That local-first approach allows Lions to respond quickly and effectively, whether restoring a community park, protecting local pollinators, or educating the next generation about environmental stewardship. These efforts not only improve ecosystems but also strengthen community pride and engagement.

From small-scale volunteer projects to large, coordinated global initiatives, Lions International is proving that meaningful environmental change starts at the local level, when neighbors come together to care for the world around them.

For more information on how Lions are protecting the environment and how you can get involved, visit www.lionsclubs.org/en/start-our-global-causes/environment.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293397

Source: Lions International