Trianz Appoints Sudhakar Vadapalli as Chief Financial Officer to Lead Next Phase of Platform-Led Growth

Trianz's pivot from traditional IT services to a platform-led 'Transformation Services as a Software' business is substantially complete. Sudhakar Vadapalli brings close to two decades of finance leadership - including managing the finances of a large global IBM business unit - to scale what Trianz has built.

HERNDON, Va., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a technology company pioneering the 'Transformation Services as a Software' model for enterprise digital transformation, today announced the appointment of Sudhakar Vadapalli as Chief Financial Officer. Reporting directly to Sri Manchala, CEO and Founder, Sudhakar will lead global financial strategy, capital planning, and operational finance as Trianz scales its Concierto platform globally.

Sudhakar brings close to two decades of software finance leadership, the majority of it at IBM, where he managed the finances of a large global software and services business unit spanning multiple geographies and business cycles. After IBM, he took the role of VP of Finance at AppViewX through its Series B growth phase and most recently served as Deputy CFO at Material in New York, where he led financial strategy and long-term planning through a period of business model transformation. His career is defined by the work of scaling software P&Ls - capital allocation, forecasting, cash flow and pricing discipline, and building the financial infrastructure that technology businesses need to grow with confidence. Sudhakar holds an MBA in Finance and Accounting from Carnegie Mellon University and an M.S. in Computer Science from IIT Madras.

A Pioneering and Successful Pivot to 'Services as Software' Model

Four years ago, Trianz developed a deliberate and contrarian vision of services in the AI era: to pioneer a 'Transformation Services as a Software' model in an industry still organized around time-and-materials delivery. That bet is now paying off with platform revenues growing in triple digits year-over-year, and the Concierto business has crossed into sustained profitability. In the last three quarters alone, Trianz onboarded more than 100 enterprise customers - a pace that reflects a market responding to a proven platform. The company has filed 30 patent applications since May 2025, on track to exceed 60 within 12 months, covering core innovations across automated infrastructure discovery, application modernization, data and AI readiness, and multi-cloud orchestration.

Concierto is a unified platform spanning the full lifecycle of enterprise cloud transformation - Migrate, Modernize, Manage, Maximize, and Intelligence - replacing fragmented point tools and manual processes with a single, AI-powered operating model already running at enterprise scale across 19 countries.

Deepening Strategic Partnerships and a Growing Ecosystem

Trianz holds AWS Premier ISV Partner status under a Strategic Collaboration Agreement, and Concierto has been selected for integration with key AWS transformation and agentic AI frameworks - a validation of enterprise-readiness at global scale. Concierto is now expanding to other CSPs such as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud marketplaces, extending its multi-cloud reach and ensuring customers can drive transformation across the environments that best fit their needs. The company has also built a robust Partner eco-system of 50+ SI's worldwide. Partner-originated deal flow has grown significantly, with a global base of systems integrators and managed service providers using Concierto to deliver transformation outcomes to their own enterprise clients.

CEO Perspective

"We developed a vision powered by research and data driven insights to transform Trianz itself - and correctly anticipated what customers would need in the AI era. Concierto is becoming an operating system for enterprise transformation at some of the world's largest organizations. What we need now is the financial infrastructure to scale what we've built globally - across products, clouds, geographies, and channels. Sudhakar spent close to two decades managing the finances of large global software businesses at IBM and beyond. A unique leader who started his career in technology and shifted to finance building the kind of infrastructure that a platform company at this stage needs." - Sri Manchala, Founder & CEO, Trianz

Incoming CFO Perspective

"Trianz has done the hard part: executing a business model transition with financial discipline while building a platform that is already delivering at scale. I've spent two decades building the financial systems that allow software businesses to grow with confidence - P&L management across complex global organizations, capital allocation, forecasting, pricing. The opportunity here is to bring that thinking and financial infrastructure to an AI led B2B platform at the beginning of its global growth arc. That is a rare moment to walk into." - Sudhakar Vadapalli, Chief Financial Officer, Trianz

Looking Ahead: Global Expansion and the Agentic Transformation Era

Trianz is entering a period of significant expansion. The company will be a featured partner at multiple cloud provider and partner events worldwide where it will showcase the Concierto platform and its agentic transformation capabilities to enterprise audiences across North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific and LATAM.

Concierto's agentic capabilities represent the next frontier of enterprise transformation, enabling AI agents to autonomously execute complex migration and modernization in unified agentic flows at speeds up to 16-24 times industry norms and enable smooth operations across multi and hybrid environments. With Sudhakar's appointment, Trianz takes a big step in building out the leadership team it needs for its next phase - an AI platform that is built, proven, and now being scaled globally.

About Trianz

Trianz is a technology company that accelerates enterprise business transformation through a 'Transformation Services as a Software' model, combining deep consulting expertise with its proprietary Concierto platform. Founded over 25 years ago, Trianz serves Fortune 5000 enterprises, government agencies, and education institutions across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The company partners with all top hyperscalers in premium tiers and has built a growing ecosystem of global systems integrators, managed service providers, and distributors that use Concierto to deliver transformation outcomes to their own clients. For more information, visit trianz.com.

About Concierto

Concierto by Trianz is a unified transformation platform that enables enterprises to discover, migrate, modernize, manage, and optimize their entire technology estate across multiple clouds from a single interface. With five integrated solutions - Migrate, Modernize, Manage, Maximize, and Intelligence - Concierto replaces fragmented point tools with a connected, AI-powered platform built for enterprise-grade security, governance, and scale. The platform is designed to deliver measurable transformation outcomes: faster time to value, reduced operational complexity, and a consistent operating model across cloud environments. For more information, visit concierto.cloud.

Media Contact:

Prashant Bhavaraju

media.contact@trianz.com

+1-703-793-0101

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