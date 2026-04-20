Foundation Software and Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP to Host Free Webinar on Subcontractor Risk Management

STRONGSVILLE, OH / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Foundation Software, a leading provider of construction accounting and business management software, and Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP, a full-service law firm with a nationally recognized construction law practice, are jointly hosting a free webinar designed to help subcontractors manage risk across the full project life cycle.

The live session is free to attend and takes place on April 23rd, 2026, at 1:00 PM EDT / 10:00 AM PDT.

Subcontractors are navigating a difficult operating environment - inflation, cost escalation, material shortages and a shrinking skilled labor pool are compressing margins and elevating project risk.

Together, Foundation Software and Hahn Loeser & Parks bring complementary industry and legal expertise to deliver practical, actionable strategies for managing risk and protecting profitability.

Attendees can expect coverage of:

Where the construction industry is headed, with a focus on critical legal concerns

Risk management strategies across the project life cycle

Best practices for preventing, documenting and resolving claims cost-effectively

Project documentation approaches from pre-contract through completion

Contract and claims management techniques for protecting profitability

Subcontractors who attend will walk away with a clearer picture of the legal landscape, practical tools for reducing exposure and concrete strategies for protecting profitability on their next project.

To register for the April 23rd webinar on subcontractor risk management, visit the registration page.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

About Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP

Founded in 1920, Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP is a full-service law firm with over 150 attorneys across nine offices in Ohio, Florida, California, and Illinois. The firm's construction law team provides counsel to contractors, subcontractors, owners and design professionals on matters ranging from contract negotiation to complex claims resolution. For more information, visit www.hahnlaw.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Foundation Software

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/foundation-software-and-hahn-loeser-and-parks-llp-to-host-free-we-1158532