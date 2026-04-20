Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Centurion One Capital is pleased to announce its 9th Annual Summit, and inaugural Miami edition, taking place from Tuesday, May 26 to Thursday, May 28, 2026, at the legendary Faena Forum, located within the world-renowned Faena Hotel Miami Beach.

Set against the backdrop of one of Miami's most iconic cultural landmarks, the Faena Forum offers a distinctive experience. Known for its striking architecture and reputation for hosting major events, the venue has welcomed global figures. The Faena delivers an atmosphere worthy of the world's most influential voices, making it a natural fit in the Centurion One Capital Global Summit Series.

The Faena district itself has become synonymous with luxury, creativity, and innovation, with the Faena Hotel widely regarded as one of the most visually captivating and culturally significant hospitality destinations in the world. This setting provides an elevated environment for presenting companies and global investors to engage in high-value dialogue while immersed in Miami's vibrant energy.

Building on the resounding success of the Bahamas Summit and Toronto Growth Conference, the Miami Summit is expected to become a cornerstone gathering within the North American investment landscape, offering corporate leaders a refined and highly personalized experience that is both impactful and memorable.

"Miami has always been a city that moves at the speed of capital, and the Faena Forum is the perfect stage for the kinds of conversations that actually move markets. We built Centurion One on the belief that the best deals are made when the right people are in the right room, and bringing our summit to Miami for the first time is exactly that moment," said Kia Besharat, Executive Chairman and Founder of Centurion One Capital.

Event Schedule

Tuesday | May 26, 2026 - All Times are listed in Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12:00 PM - 3:00 PM - Welcome Lunch (Invitation Only)

Wednesday | May 27, 2026

7:00 PM - 10:00 PM - CEO Dinner (Invitation Only)

Thursday | May 28, 2026

8:00 AM - 9:00 AM - Breakfast and Registration

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM - Company Presentations, Panels, and 1x1 Meetings

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM - Lunch Break

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM - Company Presentations, Panels, and 1x1 Meetings

7:00 PM - VIP Finale Dinner (Invitation Only)

Participating Companies

(As of 04/20/2026 - Subject to Change)

Cartier Silver (CFE)

Domestic Metals (DMCU) (DMCUF)

Element One (EONE)

Norsemont Mining (NOM)

Ripasso Precious Metals

VR Resources (VRR) (VRRCF)

Conference Sponsors

Title Sponsor

Lucosky Brookman

Platinum Sponsors

BFA Studios

LIS Technologies (LIST)

Treewalk

Very Polite Agency

Gold Sponsors

Brown Stone Capital

Cassels

Cartier Silver (CFE)

Cozen O'Connor

Delray Capital Markets Group

DMCL

Domestic Metals (DMCU) (DMCUF)

Element One (EONE)

Eloro Resources (ELO) (ELRRF)

MLT Aikins

MNP

Newsfile

Norsemont Mining (NOM) (NRRSF)

Nox Law

RedChip

Ripasso Precious Metals

Stage Sponsor

Elements and Accents

Registration Details

For registration and agenda details, please click here.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293423

Source: Centurion One Capital Corp.