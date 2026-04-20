Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Michael Michaud, Chief Executive Officer, RPX Gold Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: RPX), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.





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The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About RPX Gold Inc. (TSXV: RPX)

RPX Gold Inc. (formerly Red Pine Exploration Inc.) is a Toronto-based gold exploration company. The Company's flagship asset, the Wawa Gold Project, is located in northwestern Ontario, in the Michipicoten Greenstone Belt of Ontario, adjacent to several established gold-producing operations, including those operated by Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd., Alamos Gold Inc. and Hemlo Mining Corp. The Wawa Gold Project benefits from strong local infrastructure and excess regional mill capacity. The Wawa Gold Project currently hosts mineral resources from two mineral deposits, namely the Jubilee Shear and the Minto Mine. The mineral resource includes an indicated mineral resource of 22.909 million ('M') tonnes grading 1.69 grams per tonne gold ('g/t Au') containing 1,244,000 ounces of gold and an inferred mineral resource of 9.951 M tonnes grading 1.59 g/t Au containing 509,000 ounces of gold, with both open pit and underground mining potential. Gold mineralization extends to surface on a historic mining property, which supports the Company's phased development strategy.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rpxgold.com/

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange