D. Boral Capital Acted as Sole Bookrunner to Maywood Acquisition Corp. 2 in Connection with its $100,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / On April 15, 2026, Maywood Acquisition Corp. 2 ("Maywood" or the "Company") announced that it completed its Initial Public Offering of 10,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The Offering resulted in gross proceeds to the Company of $100,000,000. The Company's units are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the ticker symbol "MYXXU." Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share, one right entitling its holder to receive one-fourth of one Class A ordinary share upon the Company's completion of an initial business combination and one warrant to purchase one Class A ordinary share for $11.50 per share, subject to adjustment. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares, rights and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "MYX," "MYXXR" and "MYXXW," respectively.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the Sole Bookrunner for the Offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-294616) relating to the units and the underlying securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and became effective on April 13, 2026. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 units at the Initial Public Offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained, when available, from D. Boral Capital LLC at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or by email at dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Maywood Acquisition Corp. 2

Maywood is a Cayman exempt company, formed as a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company is led by its Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Zikang Wu.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~400 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the Offering will be used as indicated in the prospectus. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the Offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: dbccapitalmarkets@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1 (212) 970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-as-sole-bookrunner-to-maywood-acquisition-cor-1159098