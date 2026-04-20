Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - College of DuPage generates a $1.3 billion economic impact each year, supporting nearly 15,000 jobs and delivering strong returns for students, taxpayers and the broader community, according to a newly released Illinois Community College Board study.

"The Economic Value of the Community Colleges of Illinois" also showed that COD and its peer institutions across the state generate an overall $27.2 billion in total economic impact and support 324,273 jobs. The report, which reflects fiscal year 2023-24 data, underscores the critical role community colleges-including College of DuPage-play in workforce development, business growth and economic mobility across the state.

"Illinois community colleges are one of the smartest investments we can make in our state's future," said ICCB Executive Director Brian Durham. "This study makes it clear: Our colleges are not only transforming lives through education, but they are also strengthening Illinois' economy, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs, and delivering real returns for taxpayers and communities across the state."

The study finds that Illinois community colleges contribute to the economy through operations, construction, student spending and, most significantly, the long-term success of their graduates. Alumni impact alone accounts for $25 billion in added income to the state economy.

A Significant Regional Impact

The report outlines COD's role as a key driver of economic activity and workforce development in DuPage County and beyond, said College of DuPage President Dr. Muddassir Siddiqi,

"The findings of this report affirm that College of DuPage is a vital economic engine for our region-supporting jobs, strengthening businesses and delivering strong returns for students, taxpayers and the broader community, he said."

According to the report, College of DuPage activities-including College operations, student spending and alumni employment-added $1.3 billion in income to the District 502 economy, accounting for nearly 1% of the gross regional product.

In total, COD supported 14,895 jobs, meaning one out of every 77 jobs in the region is connected to the College and its students.

The impacts are driven by:

$169.7 million generated through college spending and employee wages

$37.8 million from student spending that remains in the region

$1.1 billion contributed by COD alumni currently employed throughout the area

Strong Returns for Students and Taxpayers

Beyond its regional economic footprint, the study also examined the return on investment of a College of DuPage education.

Students attending COD see an average annual rate of return of 13.9%, earning nearly $4 in increased lifetime wages for every dollar invested in their education. Taxpayers also benefit, receiving $1.70 in return for every public dollar invested through increased tax revenues and reduced demand for public services.

From a broader perspective, the study found that every dollar invested in College of DuPage returns $7.40 in economic and social benefits to the state of Illinois over time.

Other key statewide findings from the study include:

$27.2 billion total economic impact in Illinois

324,273 jobs supported - equal to 1 out of every 26 jobs statewide

$1.8 billion generated through college operations

$385.5 million added through student spending

$25 billion in economic impact from alumni contributions

538,541 students served during FY 2023-24

The study also highlights strong statewide returns on investment:

Students: $4.30 in lifetime earnings for every $1 invested

Taxpayers: $1.30 return for every $1 invested

Society: $6.70 return for every $1 invested

To learn more about College of DuPage and its impact on the community, visit cod.edu/about.











College of DuPage generates a $1.3 billion economic impact each year, supporting nearly 15,000 jobs and delivering strong returns for students, taxpayers and the broader community, according to a newly released Illinois Community College Board study.



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Source: College of DuPage