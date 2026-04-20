Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Dominion Capital LLC today introduced its AI Prospecting Service, a data-driven solution that helps growth-stage businesses identify, qualify, and engage prospective investors faster than traditional outreach methods. The service combines Dominion's proprietary prospect databases, supported by nearly one million dollars in annual data investments, with machine-learning models that score investor fit. It then delivers concise, personalized messages designed to reach executive inboxes and turn interest into meetings.

"Founders frequently spend months creating lists and sending bulk emails that never reach the right decision-makers," said Matthew Sampaio, co-founder of Dominion Capital. "Our service narrows millions of records to a targeted group of investors aligned with a client's industry, round size, and timing, then engages them through channels proven to generate responses."

Dominion's approach pairs specialized email delivery engineered to bypass modern spam filters with coordinated phone campaigns that can reach up to three thousand prospects each day. Internal testing shows the combined strategy produces higher engagement and warmer investor conversations than conventional bulk outreach.

"We analyze each investor's past investments so we can tailor the pitch to their interests and determine which prospects are the best fit for every client," added Nikita Fiodorov, co-founder of Dominion Capital. "Relevant outreach drives meaningful dialogue and accelerates fundraising timelines."

Dominion Capital has used its data-centric outreach to support capital raises for real-estate clients, contributing to more than one hundred fifty million dollars in completed transactions while maintaining a ninety percent client-retention rate.

About Dominion Capital

Dominion Capital LLC is a Toronto-based firm that combines proprietary data, artificial intelligence, and high-volume direct outreach to connect companies with qualified investors. The firm serves clients in real estate, energy, technology, and other capital-intensive sectors.

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Source: Dominion Capital & Advisors Limited