Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - McLaren Resources Inc. (CSE: MCL) (FSE: 3ML) ("McLaren" / the "Company") completed a Drone MAG geophysical survey over the Blue Quartz gold exploration property located 73 km east of Timmins, Northeastern Ontario.

The MAG geophysical survey consisted of a total of 20.9 km of lines with 50m spacing flown over two target areas were surveyed on the past producing Blue Quartz mine property.

McLaren is currently analyzing the information provided by the MAG geophysical survey together with existing property data and geological information to design a gold exploration drill program. The exploration drill program is to be focused on gold zones situated with a mineralized corridor that crosses the Blue Quartz property from the southeast to the northwest.

The primary target area is the extension of gold zones along strike to the west of the Blue Quartz Mine. The past producing Blue Quartz underground mine workings are situated on patented mining claims 100 percent owned by McLaren.

Exploration success at the adjacent Argus North discovery on the Munro-Croesus Gold Project situated along structural trend to the southeast and the exploration success on the Aljo Project on the Goldarm Property adjacent to the northern property boundary highlight the gold exploration potential of the Blue Quartz property.

The Blue Quartz Property is adjacent to the Munro-Croesus Gold Project of ONYX Gold and the Goldarm property of GFG Resources and is located north of the Fox gold mine operated by McEwen Mining. Along structural trend adjacent to the east of the Munro-Croseus Gold Project is the Fenn-Gibb Project of Mayfair Gold. The Blue Quartz property is situated on geological faults associated with the Destor Porcupine Fault Zone that trends east-west within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

About McLaren Resources

McLaren is focused on exploration work on its gold properties in the Timmins Gold Region of Northeastern Ontario. McLaren owns a 100% interest in the past-producing 640 ha Blue Quartz Gold Mine property as well as the 1,770 ha McCool gold property and the 775 ha Kerrs gold property, which are located approximately 80 km east of Timmins city centre. The properties are proximal to the Destor-Porcupine Deformation Zone which is host to many of the gold deposits within the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Qualified Person

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by William MacRae, P.Geo., a consultant to McLaren, the qualified person for McLaren as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

MCLAREN RESOURCES INC.

30 Duncan Street, Suite 606 Toronto, Ontario M5V 2C3

www.mclarenresources.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of the press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management; however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. McLaren Resources Inc. does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

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Source: McLaren Resources Inc.