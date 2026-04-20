Kolter Homes Announces Floorplan Premiere Across Palm Beach and Martin County

New home designs reflect growing demand for flexible living in South Florida

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL AND MARTIN COUNTY, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Kolter Homes has introduced a new collection of residential floorplans across communities in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, reflecting continued demand for new homes for sale in South Florida that offer flexibility and personalization.

The new designs will be showcased during a limited-time Floorplan Premiere as part of New Home Discovery Days, taking place April 19 through April 30. During this time, prospective buyers can experience the new floorplans firsthand, gain insight into their design, and explore available homesites across participating communities.

New Floorplans Introduced Across Key South Florida Communities

The newly released floorplans, Gloria, Nina, and Erika, are now available across select communities, including:

Gloria and Nina at Cresswind Palm Beach at Westlake, a 55+ community in Westlake with a resident-focused lifestyle and convenient access to shopping and dining

Gloria and Nina at PGA Village Verano, a gated community in Port St. Lucie known for its extensive amenities and active lifestyle offerings

Gloria and Nina at Mosaic, a residential community centered around everyday living with access to parks, schools, and retail

Erika and Gloria at The Cove at Park Trace, a community in Stuart offering new homes near the St. Lucie River and downtown coastal amenities

These communities are located in areas where demand remains strong for homes for sale in Palm Beach County and new construction homes in Martin County.

Design Focused on Adaptability and Personalization

The new floorplans reflect a shift toward homes that can evolve over time while maintaining a strong connection between living spaces.

The Gloria and Nina designs feature centrally located kitchens that open to the main living areas, creating a natural flow for both everyday routines and entertaining. Split-bedroom layouts offer privacy, while flexible front or secondary spaces can be used as a home office, fitness room, or guest suite.

The Erika floorplan takes a more streamlined approach, pairing open living areas with a private owner's suite and flexible secondary space that can adapt to different needs.

Each plan includes, on average, more than 25 structural options, giving buyers the ability to tailor their home. Options range from extending the covered lanai and adding a second-floor bonus room to reconfiguring living spaces or incorporating additional storage.

Responding to Continued Housing Demand

South Florida continues to see steady interest from both local and out-of-state buyers, with Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast remaining key areas of focus. Demand remains strong for new homes in Westlake Florida, new homes in Stuart Florida, and nearby communities where buyers are prioritizing location, design, and livability.

"Many of these design decisions came directly from listening to our homebuyers and how they want to live," said Victoria Imhoff, Division President of Southeast Florida at Kolter Homes. "This next phase of floorplan design reflects both that input and the continued growth of our communities, with a focus on creating homes that feel more intentional, while still allowing for flexibility over time."

By expanding its offerings across multiple communities, Kolter Homes is continuing to meet demand with homes that balance function and long-term livability.

Floorplan Premiere Offers First Look at New Designs

As part of New Home Discovery Days, the Floorplan Premiere gives visitors an opportunity to experience the new designs in person and better understand how they function. Attendees can learn more about the design flexibility behind each plan, explore available homesites, and gain early access to new opportunities across participating communities.

The event also provides insight into the planning and features behind the Erika, Gloria and Nina floorplans, along with a closer look at how buyers can personalize their home through a range of structural options.

Kolter Homes Expands Design Options Across South Florida

For Kolter Homes, the introduction of these new floorplans reflects an ongoing focus on giving homebuyers more choice in how their home is designed and how it functions over time.

Across its South Florida communities, the home builder continues to refine its approach by offering flexible layouts, a wide range of structural options, and opportunities for personalization. The addition of the Gloria, Nina, and Erika plans expands that offering, giving buyers more ways to find a home that fits both their current lifestyle and future needs.

The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter"), based in Delray Beach, Florida, is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment. Led by CEO Robert "Bobby" Julien, Kolter operates four residential development business units and has sponsored over $29 billion of realized and in-process residential real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

Kolter has completed 99 residential projects, delivering over 27,800 units

Kolter has current investments in 91 residential projects expected to deliver a total of over 65,500 units

Kolter Homes LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind-branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller, traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $16 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

Kolter Homes remains dedicated to its mission of helping homebuyers find their perfect home and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle. These awards underscore the company's commitment to quality, design, and customer satisfaction. The company expresses its heartfelt appreciation to Eliant for this recognition and extends its gratitude to its homebuyers and residents for their continued trust and support.

Contacts

Jaime Godwin

Director of Marketing Communications

jgodwin@kolterhomes.com

SOURCE: Kolter Homes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/kolter-homes-announces-floorplan-premiere-across-palm-beach-and-martin-county-1157672