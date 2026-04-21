U.S. Commercial Airline Selects Chromalloy CFM High Pressure Turbine Blade PMA to Strengthen Supply Chain and Reduce Maintenance Costs

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Chromalloy, a global leader in aftermarket engineering and manufacturing solutions for the aerospace and energy sectors, today announced that a U.S. commercial airline has selected Chromalloy's FAA-approved Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) blades for the CFM high pressure turbine (HPT). The selection marks the latest milestone in a long-standing relationship built on trust and reflects the growing industry momentum behind Chromalloy's expanding portfolio of alternative aftermarket solutions.

The airline's selection of Chromalloy's CFM HPT blade PMA is driven by the need to address mounting supply chain constraints, significant OEM turnaround time delays, and increasing cost pressures - challenges widely shared across the commercial aviation industry. Chromalloy's FAA-certified PMA blades deliver an available, cost-effective alternative to OEM parts, enabling the operator to improve fleet availability, achieve meaningful cost savings, and maintain the operational quality and reliability their passengers depend on.

"This selection by a major U.S. carrier is a significant validation of Chromalloy's engineering capabilities and the quality of our PMA solutions," said Chris Celtruda, CEO of Chromalloy. "For more than 40 years, we have earned the trust of this operator by delivering safe, reliable, and cost-effective solutions. As OEM part availability tightens and cost pressures intensify across the industry, Chromalloy's FAA-approved alternatives provide operators with a path to supply chain resilience without compromise on quality or performance."

Addressing a Critical Industry Challenge

Part availability constraints and extended OEM lead times have emerged as one of the most pressing operational challenges facing commercial airlines today. With CFM-powered aircraft representing a cornerstone of many U.S. carrier fleets, access to qualified, FAA-approved alternative parts has become a strategic priority. Chromalloy's CFM HPT blade PMA provides operators with a reliable, immediately available supply source - reducing dependency on constrained supply channels and delivering the potential of multi-million-dollar savings over the life of a fleet agreement.

Manufacturing and Support Capabilities

Chromalloy's CFM HPT blade PMA is the product of the company's long-standing investment in turbine airfoil design, advanced casting, and manufacturing excellence. The blades are produced utilizing Chromalloy's investment casting capabilities, precision machining and thermal barrier coating capabilities and are supported for ongoing repair and maintenance through Chromalloy's FAA certificated repair stations - ensuring a fully integrated, end-to-end lifecycle solution for the operator.

Growing Commercial Momentum

This selection is part of a broader wave of adoption across the commercial aviation industry. Chromalloy's CFM HPT blade PMA has now been purchased, approved, or is in active approval processes with multiple major commercial operators - reflecting the growing industry recognition of Chromalloy's PMA solutions as a safe, proven, and cost-effective alternative to OEM parts. The parties intend to expand the relationship through a multi-year agreement as the operator completes an initial fleet evaluation period.

About Chromalloy

Chromalloy is a leading provider of engineering, manufacturing, and repair services for the aerospace, military, aero-derivative, and energy/industrial gas turbine aftermarket. For nearly 75 years, Chromalloy has been a trusted partner of airlines, aero-engine asset owners, and engine repair facilities. Chromalloy is a leader in Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)-certified, third-party Parts Manufacturer Approval (PMA) and Designated Engineering Representative (DER) solutions to enable customer value during engine restoration and maintenance. The combination of alternative PMA new parts, DER part repairs, and inventory of used serviceable material (USM) enables each engine overhaul to achieve expected performance and achieve best value. Operating from over 20 locations worldwide, Chromalloy remains committed to having the right global team, available inventory, and a bias for addressing service needs for legacy and midlife engines. Our investments in design engineering, testing, and component manufacturing ensure that all regulatory and performance criteria are met or exceeded.

Chromalloy has developed and received FAA approval on over 60 gas path PMA parts, which have safely flown in excess of six-billion part flight hours. Chromalloy's PMA parts are certified by the FAA to be equivalent to the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) part.

For additional information, please visit www.chromalloy.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Chromalloy: marketing@chromalloy.com

SOURCE: Chromalloy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/u.s.-commercial-airline-selects-chromalloy-cfm-high-pressure-turbine-blade-pm-1159189