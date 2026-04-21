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ACCESS Newswire
21.04.2026 00:38 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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moveBuddha LLC: moveBuddha Refreshes Moving Cost Calculator With Updated, Live Pricing Data

"Moving costs aren't static, and neither is our data," said Ryan Carrigan, co-founder of moveBuddha. "Fuel prices and carrier capacity shift constantly, and when someone is trying to figure out what their move is going to cost them, they deserve numbers that reflect what's actually happening in the market."

ATHENS, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / moveBuddha, the leading platform for moving costs research, has updated the pricing data powering its moving cost calculator, expanding the dataset with new data points and refreshed averages across every major moving service type. For the more than 400,000 people who plan their move through moveBuddha each year, the update means sharper cost estimates at a moment when market conditions are shifting fast.

Why the update matters

Moving costs shift week to week. Fuel prices spike. Carrier capacity tightens. What a move costs in March may look nothing like what it costs in June. Consumers who budget from outdated data get caught off guard on moving day.

moveBuddha's calculator runs on a live pricing dataset fed by more than 10,000 fresh data points every month. The platform refreshes pricing averages monthly and layers in live rate signals directly from providers, giving consumers current side-by-side numbers across every major way to move. The latest update brings all of that current.

"Moving costs aren't static, and neither is our data," said Ryan Carrigan, co-founder of moveBuddha. "Fuel prices and carrier capacity shift constantly, and when someone is trying to figure out what their move is going to cost them, they deserve numbers that reflect what's actually happening in the market."

The data behind the estimates

The numbers carry real weight. moveBuddha's pricing dataset has been cited by The New York Times and Bloomberg as an authoritative source on moving costs and has been referenced by universities and hedge funds tracking the market. The Better Moves Project adds another layer, documenting real consumer moving experiences to drive transparency across the industry. The program recently received a $100,000 funding commitment to expand its reach.

Getting a cost estimate before booking is the single most important step a consumer can take before hiring a mover. That is what the calculator is built for. Consumers who compare multiple quotes through moveBuddha save an average of more than 30% over the first offer they receive.

The updated calculator is available now on movebuddha.com.

Contact Information
Parker King
moveBuddha
pr@movebuddha.com
706-249-9101

SOURCE: moveBuddha LLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/movebuddha-refreshes-moving-cost-calculator-with-updated-live-pricing-data-1159095

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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