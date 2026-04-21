Geneva, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - CoinDesk Data, the institutional research division of CoinDesk, and Messari, the leading provider of digital asset market intelligence, have independently released their Q1 2026 reports on the TRON network. Both analyses highlight TRON's position as a leading infrastructure for stablecoin settlement, alongside increasing institutional engagement and continued expansion into AI infrastructure.





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Key Insights from CoinDesk:

CoinDesk Data's TRON Network Q1 2026 report examines TRON's network economics, user activity, and ecosystem milestones, indicating that TRON is successfully converting stablecoin dominance into sustained network value and institutional engagement.

TRON Network Protocol Fees: Total protocol fees reached $82.2 million in Q1 2026, surpassed only by Hyperliquid among all benchmarked chains - reflecting the strength of TRON's position as the primary rail for global stablecoin activity and its ability to generate significant, sustainable protocol revenue at scale.

DeFi Dominance with Deflationary Momentum: JustLend remains TRON's leading lending protocol with $3.3B in TVL and active loans holding steady above $200 million throughout Q1 2026. The protocol's native token JST rose 50% over the same period, supported by a long-term deflationary initiative launched in October 2025 that channels net protocol revenue into recurring JST buybacks and burns - totaling $38 million as of early Q2 2026.

Institutional and Technical Milestones: Key integrations this quarter included MetaMask native support, entry into the Mastercard Crypto Partner Program, and the launch of TRX options on Deribit. On the technical side, SunSwap V4 launched on March 2, 2026, consolidating all liquidity pools into a single smart contract with direct native TRX support.

Read the full report from CoinDesk here.

Key Insights from Messari:

Messari's State of TRON Q1 2026 offers a comprehensive assessment of TRON's ecosystem, financial performance, and network activity, capturing a record-setting quarter marked by stablecoin growth, surging user engagement, and TRON's strategic expansion into agentic AI payment infrastructure.

Stablecoin Market Cap Hits All-Time High: TRON's stablecoin market cap grew 4.9% QoQ to $85.8 billion, with USDT holding 98.6% market share. The network processed $2.0 trillion in cumulative USDT transfers during Q1, reinforcing its role as the world's leading stablecoin settlement rail.

TRON Positions as Infrastructure for the Agentic Economy: TRON DAO expanded its AI Fund tenfold to $1 billion and secured a governing board seat on the Agentic AI Foundation (AAIF) as a Gold Member alongside Circle and J.P. Morgan. AINFT's launch of the Bank of AI on TRON further extends the network's infrastructure to support autonomous AI agents managing and deploying digital assets across DeFi protocols.

Record Network Activity Driven by Returning Users: Average daily transactions and active addresses both hit quarterly records in Q1 2026, rising 7.0% QoQ to 10.9 million and 13.7% QoQ to 3.2 million, respectively. Growth was fueled by returning users averaging 3 million daily active addresses, up 17.4% QoQ, as existing USDT holders transacted more frequently under a lower fee environment. New wallet integrations from MetaMask and Zerion, alongside exchange listings on Bitstamp, Gemini, and BitMart US likely contributed to the acceleration in usage.

Read the full report from Messari here.

Together, these independent analyses from CoinDesk and Messari affirm TRON's continued leadership as infrastructure for stablecoin settlement, while underscoring its growing institutional credibility and expanding role at the intersection of blockchain and AI. With deepening derivatives markets, and a maturing Agentic AI infrastructure, TRON enters Q2 2026 positioned to capture the next phase of both institutional and autonomous on-chain activity.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $86 billion. As of April 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 376 million in total user accounts, more than 13 billion in total transactions, and over $27 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is "Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions."

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Source: TRON