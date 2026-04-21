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PR Newswire
21.04.2026 02:06 Uhr
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Remi Technology Pte. Ltd: Remi Preemptively Deploys Programmable Compliance Architecture, Fully Aligned with HKMA's Latest Stablecoin Licensing Standards

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Programmable compliance has become the global regulatory watershed for the stablecoin industry. The recent issuance of Hong Kong's first stablecoin licenses has further validated the forward-looking industry value of the technical path upheld by Singapore-based fintech firm Remi Technology.

Remi's proprietary interbank cross-border clearing and settlement system has fully implemented end-to-end programmable compliance controls at the smart contract layer, with its technical architecture 100% aligned with the core admission criteria of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)'s inaugural stablecoin licenses. Built on a "Native Compliance" design philosophy, the system fully complies with FATF's global anti-money laundering standards and the EU MiCA framework. Remi also leads the industry response to the US OCC's GENIUS Act, organized by BAFT, as an industry leader, making it one of the few bank-grade stablecoin infrastructure providers globally with full regulatory coverage across the world's three core financial markets.

The HKMA's first license issuance has set programmable compliance at the smart contract layer as the industry's core access threshold. Industry consensus shows traditional stablecoins cannot meet banks' requirements for end-to-end auditability and multi-jurisdiction regulatory alignment, the key barrier preventing regional and mid-sized financial institutions from scaling stablecoin cross-border settlement.

Remi's architecture embeds regulatory requirements into the underlying smart contract code, enabling pre-transaction screening, in-transaction risk interception, and end-to-end post-transaction traceability and audit trails, fully adaptable to global mainstream regulatory rules. Remi has established a deep strategic partnership with EU MiCA-licensed Bison Bank, acting as the core settlement network for the bank's compliant stablecoin to achieve scaled commercial cross-border application.

"The HKMA's license issuance marks the start of the native compliance era for global bank-grade stablecoin infrastructure," said Sam, CEO of Remi Technology. "We provide global compliant financial institutions with low-threshold access to next-generation cross-border payment infrastructure, enabling partners to go live in as little as 6-8 weeks."

About Remi Technology

Headquartered in Singapore, Remi Technology is a global fintech firm that has developed a blockchain-native cross-border payment and settlement system benchmarked against SWIFT, dedicated to providing fully compliant cross-border payment infrastructure for licensed banks and regulated financial institutions worldwide.

Official Website: www.remitech.ai

LinkedIn: Remi Technology

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/remi-preemptively-deploys-programmable-compliance-architecture-fully-aligned-with-hkmas-latest-stablecoin-licensing-standards-302747045.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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