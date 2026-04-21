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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Tradegate
20.04.26 | 15:06
3,480 Euro
+0,58 % +0,020
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,3803,52020.04.
3,4003,52020.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.04.2026 03:10 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Chery Group: New Species Unveiled! iCAUR Break Boundaries, Take You Anywhere

WUHU, China, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive industry is moving rapidly towards electrification and personalisation. As a key market for premium new-energy vehicles, Europe is ready to break free from homogenisation. A new species of mobility redefining rugged boxy vehicles, Chery Group's premium brand iCAUR is set to launch in Europe.

It resolves the poor comfort of traditional off-roaders, overcomes the limits that prevent family-oriented urban cars from long-distance outdoor travel, and opens off-road enjoyment to a wider audience. The joy of the outdoors evolves from solo adventure to shared experience with family and friends, marking a transformative shift from "For You" to "To All".

With Urban Outdoor as its core lifestyle positioning, iCAUR moves beyond conventional vehicle design. Supported by long range, strong all-terrain capability, generous space and flexible customisation, it is more than reliable transport - it is a companion for exploration and freedom, offering European consumers a fresh mobility choice that combines practicality and character.

Picture1

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Reject Homogenization, Define Mobility by Practicality

Centred on design and technology, iCAUR is committed to standing out from the crowd with genuine quality, focusing on warm, user-centric experiences rather than excessive spec chasing. Its bold, minimalist boxy silhouette suits both urban commuting and outdoor exploration, aligning with European preferences for utility, simplicity and refined taste.

iCAUR speaks to discerning individuals who refuse to follow trends. They seek balance between work and life, value understated practicality, and want efficient daily mobility as well as the freedom to explore. As a lifestyle companion, iCAUR enables seamless transitions between city and nature, with no need to choose between everyday utility and passion for the outdoors.

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Deeply Rooted in Europe, Engineered for All Scenarios

iCAUR deeply cultivates the European market, optimizing products based on local needs. Equipped with standard modification interfaces, it supports flexible installation of camping brackets and luggage racks, enabling free switching between commuting and outdoor modes, and realizing the Urban Outdoor lifestyle.

The iCAUR V27 reinforces its new-species credentials with strong core specifications: a combined range of over 1,000 km, 224 mm ground clearance for confident off-road performance, and a 2,900 mm wheelbase for spacious family and luggage capacity. Stable powertrain performance handles wet, mountainous terrain with ease; intuitive smart systems keep operation clean and straightforward, letting users find their ideal rhythm between city and wilderness.

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Freedom of Movement, a Philosophy of Practical Living

Unbound by mainstream trends, iCAUR is built around practicality, simplicity and warmth, integrating the Urban Outdoor lifestyle into every detail. It continues to optimize products and services for European users, delivering comfortable, unrestricted mobility.

The iCAUR 2026 International Business Summit is about to kick off. We sincerely invite European media, industry partners and users to attend. You can experience all iCAUR products up close, participate in off-road path test drives and product detail experiences, and feel the charm of the Urban Outdoor lifestyle and the strength of iCAUR products in person.

Company: Chery Group
Contact Person: Zeng Zhaoqing
Email: cengzhaoqing@mychery.com
Website: https://www.icaurglobal.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/114241f4-0c7b-418a-bc3c-6bb507a8d071

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b1a4d1be-56f4-45ea-9c25-b3f20d119c00

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30dc7c26-4e35-4cb8-802d-1457a40f9a84

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ee056cc-19fe-4671-bd7a-5055d2d2f095


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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