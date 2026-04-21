Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Riverside Recovery of Tampa has announced a strategic partnership with Compass Health, a Tampa-based patient care coordination and specialist access platform, to expand access to structured recovery support across the region. The collaboration is intended to enhance care coordination and improve how individuals and families access addiction and mental health services.

By working with Compass Health, Riverside Recovery of Tampa is establishing a more defined referral pathway into treatment, reducing delays between initial inquiry and admission. The collaboration is designed to support continuity of care and provide a more consistent patient intake experience.





Riverside Recovery of Tampa Announces Strategic Partnership with Compass Health to Strengthen Long-Term Recovery Support

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As part of this initiative, Riverside Recovery of Tampa has implemented operational enhancements to support increased referral volume. These include strengthening intake infrastructure, aligning clinical and administrative staffing with projected demand, and maintaining clear internal communication protocols. These improvements enable the Tampa rehabilitation center to process admissions efficiently and maintain access to care without disruption. In a treatment environment where admission volumes can be variable, this level of capacity planning supports greater operational stability.

The partnership also reflects a broader shift toward technology-enabled patient access. Compass Health operates as a centralized coordination platform that connects individuals with appropriate care providers, facilitating navigation from initial contact through admission. This approach reduces reliance on fragmented, manual referral processes that can delay entry into treatment. By integrating a structured access platform, the collaboration supports more efficient patient placement and improved system coordination.

This development aligns with Riverside Recovery of Tampa's ongoing efforts to strengthen its role within the regional behavioral health network. The addiction treatment center continues to refine its operational systems and expand capacity to meet increasing demand for services. The partnership with Compass Health supports these objectives by improving referral efficiency and expanding access to care for a broader patient population.

Looking ahead, Riverside Recovery of Tampa and Compass Health plan to build on this partnership by identifying additional opportunities to enhance community access to care. This includes expanding outreach efforts and strengthening the infrastructure required to support long-term recovery.

About Riverside Recovery of Tampa:

Riverside Recovery of Tampa is a Tampa-based treatment provider offering structured programs for individuals at various stages of recovery. The center provides medical detox, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient care. Its approach combines evidence-based therapies with wellness-focused support to address both substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions. Riverside Recovery of Tampa also offers specialized programming designed to meet diverse patient needs within a supportive treatment environment.

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Source: GetFeatured