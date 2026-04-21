Thunes Launches Real-Time Payments into New Zealand

Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network can now send real-time payments to bank accounts in New Zealand, further strengthening the company's presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

BANGKOK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes , the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced the expansion of its Direct Global Network with the launch of direct, real-time Pay-to-Bank services into New Zealand.

This expansion enhances Thunes' cross-border payment capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region, providing Members of the Thunes Direct Global Network with faster and more transparent payment solutions for both consumer and business transactions. With this launch, users can easily transfer NZD directly to New Zealand bank accounts. Transactions can be made either through a direct API integration to Thunes or by leveraging existing Swift connectivity.

New Zealand is increasingly focused on upgrading its financial infrastructure to support real-time digital trade and the burgeoning gig economy. As the nation transitions to a next-generation payments ecosystem, real-time transactions are forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 21.3% through 2027 .

Eugene Chua, Head of Network, APAC, at Thunes, said: "At Thunes, we're dismantling the legacy friction that creates barriers to the global digital economy. Asia Pacific is where the Thunes story began, so we are especially pleased to be strengthening our reach in a high-growth market like New Zealand. Geography should never hinder ambition, and we are proud to be the engine driving financial connectivity, providing the infrastructure that supports and empowers businesses and individuals to benefit from international money movement and participate more fully in the global economy."

With this expansion, Thunes reinforces its position as a leading provider of real-time cross-border payments. Its Direct Global Network leverages Thunes' in-house SmartX Treasury System for AI-driven forecasting and real-time liquidity management, and its Fortress Compliance Platform, which benefits from over 50 licences worldwide. This ensures every payment is executed with the highest levels of security, compliance, and operational efficiency.

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Thunes will be attending Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok from April 21-23, 2026, located at booth 6005. Schedule a meeting here .

For more information about Thunes, visit: https://www.thunes.com/

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