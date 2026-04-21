Battery X Metals Provides Update on Critical Battery Metals Exploration Initiatives and Portfolio Optimization Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 20, 2026 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) ("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that it has elected not to renew the mineral claims comprising the Reservoir-Dozois Project, located in Abitibi, Quebec, upon their respective expiries on March 31, 2026 and April 9, 2026, and the mineral claims comprising the Leaf River Project, located in Nunavik, Quebec, upon their expiry on April 13, 2026.

This strategic decision reflects the Company's disciplined approach to capital allocation and its continued focus on advancing high-priority exploration assets, including its NI 43-101 compliant Y Lithium Project near Bailey Lake, Saskatchewan. The Y Lithium Project is a district-scale lithium exploration asset situated within the prospective Ennadai Greenstone Belt and located approximately 5 km west of a reported lithium- and tantalum-bearing pegmatite discovery, underscoring the broader geological potential of the region, as disclosed in the Company's October 16, 2025 news release . The Company is actively progressing exploration planning for the 2026 field season, including the design of a Phase I mapping and sampling program targeting priority zones identified through prior work.

In parallel, as disclosed in the Company's August 1, 2025 news release , the Company, in partnership with TerraDX Discoveries Inc. ("TerraDX"), continues to advance its AI-powered critical battery metals exploration initiatives in Nevada, USA. The initiative has progressed from foundational data preparation into the data processing phase, with approximately 60 curated geological datasets being analyzed using proprietary machine learning models developed by TerraDX. Advanced feature engineering techniques are being applied to enhance target identification, with the objective of generating high-probability, AI-derived exploration targets for subsequent field validation.

These initiatives are integral to the Company's broader 360° strategy across the battery metals value chain, which combines strategic critical battery mineral exploration with the development of proprietary battery-grade material recovery technologies, in collaboration with a globally ranked top 20 university, and patent-pending battery lifespan extension solutions. Collectively, these strategic initiatives position the Company to participate across the full lifecycle of battery metals.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW0, WKN:A41RJF) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 694-9823

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding: the Company's exploration strategy and portfolio optimization decisions, including the non-renewal of mineral claims comprising the Reservoir-Dozois Project and the Leaf River Project; the Company's disciplined approach to capital allocation and its focus on advancing high-priority exploration assets; the advancement of the Y Lithium Project; the design, timing, scope, and execution of planned exploration programs, including Phase I mapping and sampling activities; the geological potential of the Y Lithium Project and surrounding region; and the Company's ability to generate meaningful exploration results. Forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's AI-powered critical battery metals exploration initiatives in Nevada, USA, including those being advanced in partnership with TerraDX; the progression of such initiatives from data preparation to data processing; the analysis of approximately 60 curated geological datasets using proprietary machine learning models; the application of advanced feature engineering techniques; and the ability to generate high-probability, AI-derived exploration targets for subsequent field validation. Additionally, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's broader 360° strategy across the battery metals value chain, including the integration of exploration, battery material recovery technologies, and battery lifespan extension solutions; the anticipated benefits of such strategy; and the Company's ability to position itself across the full lifecycle of battery metals. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding: the availability and quality of geological data; the effectiveness and accuracy of TerraDX's machine learning models and methodologies; the Company's ability to execute its exploration programs as planned; the availability of capital and resources; regulatory approvals and permitting processes; and general market and industry conditions. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks associated with mineral exploration activities, including geological uncertainty and the risk that exploration programs may not result in economically viable discoveries; risks related to the Company's ability to maintain mineral claims and prioritize capital allocation effectively; uncertainties regarding the interpretation of geological data and exploration results; risks related to artificial intelligence and machine learning, including limitations in data quality, completeness, and model accuracy, and the risk that AI-derived targets may not result in successful field validation; reliance on TerraDX and its proprietary technologies; regulatory and permitting risks; environmental considerations; the availability of financing; and general economic, market, and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations only as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-provides-update-on-critical-battery-metals-exploration-initiativ-1159304