Wuhu, Anhui, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2026) - Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. announced that it will present its artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and robotics developments at the 2026 Chery International Business Summit, scheduled to take place from April 24 to 28.





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The event will bring together global partners to review the company's research and development progress, industrial applications, and recent advancements in AI-driven manufacturing and intelligent mobility systems.

At the summit, Chery is expected to showcase several core technology systems, including Falcon Pilot, Lingxi Intelligent Cockpit, Feiyu Digital Intelligent Chassis, and KunPeng Power. These systems are designed to support developments in driver assistance, in-vehicle interaction, chassis control, and powertrain efficiency.

According to the company, the Lingxi Intelligent Cockpit incorporates updates in user interface design, data processing, and privacy features. Falcon Pilot integrates multiple levels of driver assistance technologies, while the Feiyu Digital Intelligent Chassis focuses on real-time vehicle dynamics control. KunPeng Power is designed to improve performance efficiency across different driving conditions.

Chery will also present developments from its AiMOGA Robotics division, including humanoid and quadruped robotic systems. The company plans to display applications of these technologies in areas such as service operations and urban use cases.

The summit will include demonstrations of AI applications across manufacturing processes and product systems, providing attendees with an overview of how these technologies are being implemented within the company's operations.

Chery stated that the event is intended to support collaboration with international partners and provide insights into its ongoing technology development initiatives.

The 2026 Chery International Business Summit will be held in Wuhu, China, and is expected to host partners, distributors, and industry representatives from multiple regions.

About Chery Automobile Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1997, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. is a China-based automotive manufacturer engaged in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles and related technologies. The company operates in multiple international markets and focuses on advancements in intelligent mobility and new energy solutions.

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Source: Plentisoft