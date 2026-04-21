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PR Newswire
21.04.2026 06:12 Uhr
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China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Co., Ltd: "Hello, Beijing! Diplomatic Memoirs in the Capital" Video Series Launch Successfully Held at the 2026 Bologna Children's Book Fair

BEIJING, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 15, 2026, during the 63rd Bologna International Children's Book Fair, the launch event of the video series "Hello, Beijing! Diplomatic Memoirs in the Capital" was successfully held at the Bologna Exhibition Centre in Italy.

In 2026, China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co., Ltd. (CNPIEC) initiated the international dialogue project "Hello, Beijing! Diplomatic Memoirs in the Capital". Focusing on Beijing's development in areas such as economy, technology, and culture, the project invites foreign diplomats stationed in China to share their impressions of Beijing and stories about China, presenting to the world a Beijing that blends tradition with modernity and embodies confidence and openness.

The six-episode video series combines interviews and documentary-style filming, with each episode focusing on the life story of a foreign diplomat in Beijing. The six featured guests (in order of filming) are: H.E. Sergio Cabrera, Ambassador of Colombia to China; Isabel Cervera, former Director of the Instituto Cervantes in Beijing; Federico Roberto Antonelli, Cultural Counselor of the Italian Embassy; Andreea-Ema Stoian, Senior Public Relations Officer of Romanian Cultural Institute in Beijing; H.E. Koula Sophianou, Ambassador of Cyprus to China; and H.E. Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to China. All episodes have now been released online, showcasing Beijing's unique charm as an international metropolis where tradition and modernity coexist, and confidence and openness thrive, through the diplomats' personal observations and everyday moments.

During the launch event, selected clips from the video series were screened. The audience responded warmly to the diplomats' heartfelt accounts of Beijing's urban transformation, cultural inclusiveness, and vibrant creativity. Through the lens of diplomats, overseas audiences can more intuitively feel Beijing's development logic and humanistic warmth.

As globalization continues to deepen, building high-quality international dialogue platforms is of great significance for promoting exchanges and cooperation between China and other countries in trade, culture, education, science and technology, and beyond. By using authentic and diverse personal narratives, the "Hello, Beijing" video series has effectively sparked interest in and identification with Chinese culture among domestic and international audiences, further strengthening China's cultural confidence and injecting new vitality into the global promotion of Chinese culture.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2961302/image_846502_5461724.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2961303/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2961304/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hello-beijing-diplomatic-memoirs-in-the-capital-video-series-launch-successfully-held-at-the-2026-bologna-childrens-book-fair-302748111.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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