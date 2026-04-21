



SYDNEY, AU, Apr 21, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Senior executives from Australia's rapidly expanding data centre sector will gather in Sydney in May as the industry grapples with surging demand driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing and sovereign infrastructure requirements.Data Centre Exchange Australia 2026, hosted by Corinium Global Intelligence, will take place on 26 May and is expected to attract more than 200 senior decision-makers from data centre operators, developers, investors, utilities, government and major suppliers.The event comes as Australia positions itself as a key Asia-Pacific hub for digital infrastructure investment, with growing scrutiny on power availability, water use, planning approvals and the pace at which new capacity can be delivered.Speakers will include David Hirst, chief executive of Macquarie Data Centres; David Dzienciol, Chief Customer & Commercial Officer, NEXTDC; Heather Feigin, strategic planning director at Equinix; and Belinda Dennett, chief executive of industry body Data Centres Australia. Discussions will focus on balancing rapid capacity expansion with energy transition goals, sovereign capability and community impact.Industry leaders will also examine how Australia can meet escalating demand for AI-ready infrastructure, strengthen power and water resilience, and accelerate delivery timelines in an increasingly competitive global market.Chris Beales, Managing Director APAC at Corinium Global Intelligence, said the sector was entering a critical phase of growth."Australia is at the centre of a significant wave of AI-driven digital infrastructure investment, but the challenge now is converting that momentum into capacity that can be delivered at speed," Mr Beales said."Bringing operators, developers, utilities and government together in one forum creates the conditions for faster collaboration and better-aligned infrastructure outcomes."Event DetailsEvent: Data Centre Exchange Australia 2026 Date: Tuesday, 26 May 2026 Venue: The Dockside, SydneyAbout Corinium Global IntelligenceCorinium Global Intelligence connects senior leaders through world-class conferences, content and communities, helping organisations navigate complex challenges and drive measurable outcomes.Media Contact:Claudia Peixotoclaudia.peixoto@coriniumgroup.comSource: CoriniumCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.