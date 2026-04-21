Conway, who scaled one of the UK's largest delivery operations as a Bringg customer, joins to lead the company's European expansion

Bringg, the last-mile performance leader, today announced Chris Conway's appointment as Senior Vice President and General Manager, EMEA. Conway will lead Bringg's commercial strategy, customer relationships, and go-to-market operations across the region.

Conway brings more than 20 years of experience in eCommerce, digital commerce, and operational transformation at three of the UK's largest grocery retailers. Most recently, he served as Managing Director of Quick Commerce and Food Operating Board Member at Co-op, where he built and scaled a £500 million-plus q-commerce operation delivering from nearly 2,000 stores. He also founded Peckish, a rapid delivery app that gave independent retailers access to q-commerce technology. He also led Asda's online grocery business to more than £1 billion in revenue and 20% market share, and ran the online commercial team at Morrisons. Conway holds an AI certificate from Oxford Saïd Business School.

"Chris built one of the UK's most successful delivery operations as a Bringg customer and decided to come over and build it for others," said Guy Bloch, CEO of Bringg. "EMEA retailers are making increasingly complex delivery decisions, and Bringg is building AI capabilities that help them get those decisions right. Chris knows what that looks like from the operator's seat. That firsthand experience is exactly what the market needs to scale their last-mile capabilities."

In his new role, Conway will drive executive engagement with European retailers and logistics leaders, position Bringg as the definitive last-mile performance solution, and convert relationships into structured pilot engagements.

"On the retail side, I spent years trying to make last-mile delivery a competitive advantage rather than a cost," said Conway. "I know what it takes because I lived it. I've also seen how Bringg does it-starting from deep understanding of customers' problems and using automation and AI to improve last-mile performance. That's the conversation I want to have with the market."

About Bringg

Global retailers and logistics providers reduce costs and deliver differentiated customer experiences with Bringg Last-Mile Solutions. The combination of Bringg's modular technology platform, integrated fleet network, and services suite drives last-mile performance to unlock flexibility at scale. www.bringg.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact: Morgan Hass VP of Marketing, Bringg morgan.hass@bringg.com