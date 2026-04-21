Apple Premium Partner iSTYLE Partners with Anchanto to Power Omnichannel Retail Expansion Across MENA

iSTYLE, one of the world's leading Apple Premium Partners, has partnered with Anchanto to strengthen and automate its omnichannel operations across the Middle East and North Africa.

The collaboration enables iSTYLE to unify inventory across stores and online channels, automate fulfillment workflows, and improve operational efficiency as order volumes grow.

The partnership supports iSTYLE's continued omnichannel commerce expansion while delivering a seamless premium customer experience across physical and digital commerce.

DUBAI, UAE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iSTYLE, one of the world's leading Apple Premium Partners, has partnered with Anchanto to support its next phase of omnichannel commerce growth across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). As the company continues expanding its store network and digital commerce capabilities, the collaboration provides iSTYLE with an enterprise-grade technology foundation to unify operations, scale order volumes, and deliver a consistent premium customer experience across channels.

As iSTYLE rapidly grows its retail footprint, the company set out to modernize its operational backbone to support a unified shopping experience across physical stores, online channels, and marketplaces. Anchanto's enterprise Order Management System (OMS) was selected to centralize order orchestration, synchronize inventory across retail locations, and integrate seamlessly with iSTYLE's existing ERP and Shopify commerce platform.

Built for high-volume omnichannel operations, Anchanto's cloud platform provides real-time inventory visibility, automated fulfillment workflows, and a scalable integration framework connecting e-commerce, retail stores, logistics providers, and marketplaces. By consolidating operational workflows into a single enterprise system, iSTYLE teams can manage orders, generate shipping documentation, and coordinate operations through a unified interface, improving efficiency while reducing manual processes.

The solution also supports the integration of marketplace channels, including Amazon through its Seller Flex program. By automating invoicing and order processing across both direct and marketplace sales, iSTYLE is able to expand its digital channels while maintaining consistent service levels and operational control.

Nicolas Daher, Managing Director at iSTYLE said "Our ambition is to continue strengthening iSTYLE's position as a leading Apple partner in the region while delivering the seamless, premium experience customers expect from the brand. As our retail network and digital channels grow, having the right operational infrastructure becomes critical. Anchanto provides the scalable technology foundation that allows us to unify our operations, support higher order volumes, and continue expanding with confidence."

Vaibhav Dabhade, CEO of Anchanto, added, "Retailers today must combine exceptional customer experience with enterprise-grade operational capabilities. iSTYLE's ambition to unify its omnichannel infrastructure across the region reflects the direction modern commerce is heading. Anchanto combines deep regional expertise with a global commerce technology platform, enabling fast-growing retailers like iSTYLE to scale operations locally while building the foundation for future expansion across markets."

About Anchanto

Anchanto is a global SaaS technology company equipping Logistics Service Providers, Brands, and Retailers with enterprise-grade omnichannel commerce and supply chain capabilities. Headquartered in Singapore, Anchanto supports businesses through local teams in the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabai, and 9 other countries in Europe and Asia. Its platforms offer ready integrations with more than 200 marketplaces, webstores, shipping carriers, and enterprise systems worldwide.

Website: anchanto.com

Contact: Charles Py | Chief Marketing Officer - Anchanto | Email ID: charles.py@anchanto.com

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